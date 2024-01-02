Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta signs Sweden defender Hien from Verona

Atalanta has signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.
Atalanta has paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.
Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.
He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.
