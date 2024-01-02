MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2023-24: Atalanta signs Sweden defender Hien from Verona

Atalanta has paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 23:19 IST

Reuters
FILE - Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, left, and Verona’s Isak Hien vie for the ball during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Lecce at the Verona Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
FILE - Lecce's Nikola Krstovic, left, and Verona's Isak Hien vie for the ball during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Lecce at the Verona Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
infoIcon

FILE - Lecce’s Nikola Krstovic, left, and Verona’s Isak Hien vie for the ball during the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and Lecce at the Verona Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Atalanta has signed Sweden defender Isak Hien from Hellas Verona, the two Serie A clubs announced on Tuesday.

Atalanta has paid nine million euros ($9.85 million) plus add-ons for the 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until June 2028, Italian media reported.

ALSO READ: Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell

Hien made a switch to Italy in August 2022 from Swedish top-tier side Djurgardens IF.

He has represented Sweden eight times, having made his debut in September 2022 in a 4-1 loss to Serbia in the Nations League.

