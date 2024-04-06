Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2

India’s Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh secured their first wins of the tournament on Saturday to take a joint lead at the FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

With Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi too securing wins, there is a four-way tie at the top of the table in the open category.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 2

In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi took the sole lead, after getting her second win of the tournament.

Open Category 1. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5 2. D Gukesh (IND) - 1.5 3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 1.5 4. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 1.5 5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 0.5 6. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 0.5 7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 0.5 8. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 0.5