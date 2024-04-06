MagazineBuy Print

Candidates 2024 Points Table: Vidit, Gukesh among joint leaders after Round 2

FIDE Candidates 2024: Vidit and Gukesh are sharing the top spot with Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi. In the women’s category Tan Zhongyi is in sole lead.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 05:12 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Vidit Gujrathi beat Hikaru Nakamura in Round 2.
Vidit Gujrathi beat Hikaru Nakamura in Round 2. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia
infoIcon

Vidit Gujrathi beat Hikaru Nakamura in Round 2. | Photo Credit: Walusza Fotografia

India’s Vidit Gujrathi and D Gukesh secured their first wins of the tournament on Saturday to take a joint lead at the FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

With Fabiano Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi too securing wins, there is a four-way tie at the top of the table in the open category.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 2

In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi took the sole lead, after getting her second win of the tournament.

Open Category
1. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5
2. D Gukesh (IND) - 1.5
3. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 1.5
4. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 1.5
5. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 0.5
6. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 0.5
7. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 0.5
8. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 0.5
Women’s Category
1. Tan Zhongyi (CHN) - 2.0
2. Aleksandra Goryachkina (RUS) - 1.5
3. Kateryna Lagno (RUS) - 1.0
4. Koneru Humpy (IND) - 1.0
5. Nurgyul Salimova (BUL) - 1.0
6. Anna Muzychuk (UKR) - 0.5
7. Lei Tingjie - 0.5
8. R Vaishali - 0.5

