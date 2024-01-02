MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players

As the Premier League emerges from a frantic set of festive fixtures with only six points separating the top five, managers will be busy drawing up contingency plans.

Published : Jan 02, 2024 18:08 IST , LONDON - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Manchester City players in action.
Manchester City players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Manchester City players in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

Manchester City could have an advantage in the Premier League title race through January as its rivals face up to losing key players to the African Cup of Nations and Asia Cup.

As the Premier League emerges from a frantic set of festive fixtures with only six points separating the top five, managers will be busy drawing up contingency plans.

Some will likely deem it necessary to dip into the transfer market to make up for the loss of some top performers.

But while Liverpool will lose Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur will have to make do without South Korea’s Son Heung-min, champions Manchester City will be unaffected.

City manager Pep Guardiola does not have a single player jetting off to either the Ivory Coast or Qatar for the continental tournaments that start on January 13 and January 12 respectively and run for almost a month.

Leaders Liverpool, which heads Aston Villa by three points after its win over Newcastle United on Monday, will wave goodbye to Salah, who with 14 goals is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League this season, equal with Erling Haaland.

They will also be missing combative midfielder Wataru Endo, who will join up with Japan.

“It’s a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup,” manager Juergen Klopp said.

Surprise title challengers Villa will only lose squad player Bertrand Traore to Burkina Faso but fourth-placed Arsenal will be harder hit with Mohamed Elneny (Egypt), Thomas Partey (Ghana) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) all heading off for an unspecified amount of time, depending on the progress of their nations.

Tottenham has been bedevilled by injuries in the last couple of months and now manager Ange Postecoglou will have to adapt to captain Son, who has scored 12 league goals, representing South Korea. Tottenham also lost midfielder Yves Bissouma to Mali while Pape Sarr, who was injured against Bournemouth on Sunday, is part of Senegal’s squad.

Resurgent West Ham United, who is in sixth place, will be hampered by the loss of key Ghanian midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Manchester United’s under-pressure manager Erik Ten Hag could do without losing Andre Onana (Cameroon), Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) as he tries to turn around what has been a dreadful season so far.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest is the worst hit as it prepares to make do without six players for the next few weeks including Ivory Coast trio Serge Aurier, Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare.

Struggling Brentford will be without midfielders Saman Ghoddos (Iran) and Frank Onyeka (Nigeria) along with striker Yoane Wissa (DR Congo).

The Premier League takes a breather this weekend with the FA Cup third round taking precedence while all clubs will have one of the two following weekends off in a mini winter break.

By that stage the group stages of the AFCON and Asia Cup will be virtually over, meaning some players may be heading back.

Related Topics

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester City /

AFC Asian Cup /

African Cup of Nations

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (33/1 in 6.0 over); Yastika dismissed by Schutt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  3. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  2. Bentancur’s return a huge lift for Spurs squad: Postecoglou
    Reuters
  3. Brighton manager surprised by injured Mitoma’s Asian Cup call-up
    Reuters
  4. Salah’s second-half turnaround should surprise no-one, says Klopp
    Reuters
  5. Salah scores two as Liverpool beats Newcastle to open up three-point lead
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd ODI: IND-W (33/1 in 6.0 over); Yastika dismissed by Schutt
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League: Advantage Man City as title rivals prepare to lose key players
    Reuters
  3. IND Women vs AUS Women, 3rd ODI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy register highest opening partnership against India in ODIs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Birmingham City sacks manager Wayne Rooney after winless spell
    Reuters
  5. IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd ODI: India concedes its highest total in third ODI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment