MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia brushes Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach quarters

Australia beat Indonesia 4-0 in the first game of the Asian Cup knockout stage on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals after a feisty match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Published : Jan 28, 2024 19:42 IST , AL RAYYAN, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Australia’s Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia.
Australia’s Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s Craig Goodwin celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match between Australia and Indonesia. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia beat Indonesia 4-0 in the first game of the Asian Cup knockout stage on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals after a feisty match at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Indonesia had not beaten Australia in 43 years and, despite the south-east Asian side’s loud supporters vastly outnumbering the Australian fans in the tiny arena, it was Graham Arnold’s side who prevailed when they converted their chances.

Indonesia started the game on the front foot and gave its opponents an early scare with an effort on goal but Australia took the lead in the 12th minute when Jackson Irvine’s cross was deflected into the net by defender Elkan Baggott.

READ | From title triumph to stepping down, how Xavi’s Barcelona dream soured

Australia weathered the storm as Indonesia attempted to find a way through its staunch defence, before Boyle gave them a two-goal cushion on the stroke of halftime when he connected with Gethin Jones’s cross to head in at the far post.

The Indonesian fans in red and white tried their best to spur on their team but Australia remained composed, although it nearly found itself in trouble when Jones deliberately tripped Rafael Struick off the ball in retaliation.

The foul occurred right in front of Arnold, who angrily threw a water bottle to the turf expecting a red card. But the referee only cautioned Jones, who was immediately taken off by Arnold.

Craig Goodwin came on as a late substitute and the forward made an instant impact when he pounced on a rebound to score in the 89th minute while towering defender Harry Souttar made it 4-0 moments later with a glancing header from a set piece.

Australia will play either Saudi Arabia or South Korea in the quarterfinals.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer scores maiden First-Class ton as Madhya Pradesh beats Pondicherry by 319 runs
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. ICC lifts suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE SCORE: EB 0-0 OFC, East Bengal vs Odisha FC updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Bad light delays Bihar’s push for victory against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia brushes Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach quarters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia brushes Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach quarters
    Reuters
  2. From title triumph to stepping down, how Xavi’s Barcelona dream soured
    AFP
  3. Bayern Munich signs French right-back Boey until 2028
    AFP
  4. AFC Asian Cup: South Korea’s Klinsmann still smiling as criticism mounts
    AFP
  5. WSL 2023-24: James strikes twice as Chelsea thrashes Brighton
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Venkatesh Iyer scores maiden First-Class ton as Madhya Pradesh beats Pondicherry by 319 runs
    Dhruva Prasad
  2. ICC lifts suspension on Sri Lanka Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Final LIVE SCORE: EB 0-0 OFC, East Bengal vs Odisha FC updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023/24: Bad light delays Bihar’s push for victory against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia brushes Indonesia aside 4-0 to reach quarters
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment