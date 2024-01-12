AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players

Unlike other international tournaments where the team is usually written off, the Australian football team, known as the Socceroos will enjoy the spotlight come the AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Fortuitous as it is that the Kangaroos have had an impeccable build-up, remaining unbeaten against Asian teams in 2023, a fresh chapter will unfold on January 13 in its opening fixture against India.

AFC Asian Cup: Australia Preview Previous AFC Asian Cup appearances: 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019 Titles: 1 Best Finish: Champion (2015) AFC Asian Cup record: W12, L5, D4 Goals : 40 Biggest Win: 6-0 VS Uzbekistan (2011) FIFA Ranking: 25 Fixtures: vs India (January 13), vs Syria (January 18), vs Uzbekistan (January 23)

Arnold’s search for first International trophy

Graham Arnold’s coaching career has been a tale of two halves so far. While his first stint with Australia in 2006 did not yield much success (he was only an interim manager), ever since taking over again in 2018, there has been no looking back.

The stats speak for itself, as the Socceroos under Arnold became the first nation in FIFA World Cup qualifying history to win 11 consecutive matches in a single campaign.

Although all 11 of these victories came against teams lower down the pecking order in the FIFA ranking, it will be unkind to downplay the achievement, which hasn’t been repeated since. Not to forget, the country’s joint-best ever finish, reaching the Round of 16 in a World Cup came in 2022 in Qatar under the former Sydney FC manager.

Though he has an impressive managerial career CV so far, an international trophy is still missing. After a disappointing quarterfinal knockout in the previous Asian Cup,the Australian gaffer will be looking to change just that in January.

Formation and style of play

The Socceroos under Arnold usually employ a 4-2-3-1 set up but however a 4-4-1-1 set up has also been utilised recently. Its style of play under Arnold is straight-forward- the Socceroos always look to score, with or without possession.

The latter usually happens when the side faces stronger competition, for instance, during the FIFA World Cup. Set-pieces, long balls, and crossing from the flanks have been the essence of Arnold’s strategy.

Out of a total of 12 goals the team has scored in the last five games, a third of them came from headers, and all goals but one came from crosses or were a result of a cross. And a majority of the said strategy falls on the shoulders of its midfielders Connor Metcalfe and Charles Goodwin.

Defence-shattering through-balls, crosses and passes beyond the reach of an opposition’s defence will be expected out of the duo and even though they have not made a habit of it over the last year, the AFC Asian Cup will provide the perfect opportunity to regain form. But thankfully for the Socceroos, others have stepped up in their absence.

While the duo only have four assists to show for, goalscoring has been aplenty -- the team has scored 10 goals in the last three games. And one of the main reasons why it has been so has been the form of striker Mitchell Duke. The 31-year-old scored three goals in 2023, and will want to start the new year with a bang.

While the team could not be as effective in the World Cup -- it relied primarily on counter attacks -- the Socceroos are expected to be much more effective in the Asian Cup, mostly because of its superior height advantage (the team’s average height is 182 cm).

For India, its biggest threat will be the long balls, the crosses and set-pieces, and the Men in Blue will want to keep it tight in defence and in the midfield, especially the flanks.

Players to watch out for

Harry Souttar

A goal-scoring defender who is solid in the back is an asset to any team and for the Socceroos, that player is Harry Souttar. While the 25-year-old has not had a great season in the club level, the Leicester City center-back has arguably been Australia’s best player of the year.

FILE PHOTO: Harry Souttar of the Socceroos looks on during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match between Australia Socceroos and Bangladesh at AAMI Park. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He has scored four goals in seven international games this year so far and the Socceroos have averaged less than one goal per game with Souttar in the line-up. The former Stoke City player, who will undoubtedly be the leader in defense, will need to bring his A-game for his side to triumph at the continental level.

Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan will assume the role of the Socceroos’ premier custodian. The 31-year-old comes into the competition on the back of a great Eredivisie, where he plies his trade for AZ Alkmaar. The former Arsenal goalkeeper has kept six clean sheets in fifteen league matches, and the team management will be hoping that he can translate this form into the international circuit.

FILE PHOTO: Socceroos goalkeeper Matthew Ryan in action during a Socceroos training session at Lakeside Stadium on November 14, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

As only one of two players in the current squad to have previously won the AFC Asian Cup, Ryan who is also the captain, will look to guide his teammates with his title-winning experience.

Jackson Irvine

Australia’s mainstay since his debut in 2013, the newly elected president of the Professional Footballers Australia (PFA) will be looking to replicate the consistency he shows every time he dons the yellow jersey.

FILE PHOTO: Jackson Irvine of the Socceroos is tackled by Moisés Caicedo of Ecuador during the International Friendly match between the Australia Socceroos and Ecuador at Marvel Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Having already carved out a successful career in the Scottish Premiership, the 31-year-old has slowly risen among the ranks under Graham Arnold. This was evident when the St. Pauli midifielder was named the Socceroos’ captain for the first time in a friendly against Ecuador in March.

The midfielder has had a decent season with St. Pauli, socring three goals in 14 appearances. Much of the Socceroos’ attacking fortunes hinges on Irvine, and he will looking to replicate the impressive form he showed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

A balanced squad

In a recent press conference in Qatar, manager Graham Arnold, expressed confidence in his squad. “Overall, I’m extremely happy with the squad we’ve selected for the Asian Cup, it strikes the balance that we’re looking for when considering we’ve only just commenced World Cup qualification in November.”

Winger Craig Goodwin, who has found some form of late playing for Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League with six goals and an assist in the league to date, echoed similar sentiments, saying this team was capable of producing something special.

The core of the FIFA World Cup squad has been retained for the AFC Asian Cup too - 13 players from the squad played in Qatar. What will be even more comforting is that 20 out of the 26 chosen players currently play club football in Europe, and this exposure to playing in the world’s best leagues will definitely come in handy.

The squad has employed a sense of flexibility, avoiding a fixed approach or a starting XI. This is evident in their most recent games as the same XI has not been used in two consecutive games since the culmination of the World Cup. The Socceroos have opted for youth over experience, with an average age of only 26.5 compared to 27.5 in the World Cup.

Whether heading into a big tournament like the Asian Cup with youth is the smartest decision or not, only time will tell. But this is not to say the squad lacks experience. Goalkeeper Ryan, midfielder Irvine and others have been around for a long time, and their experience will come in handy as the team looks to repeat the title glory of 2015.