Recovering Sahal aiming to be fit for India’s AFC Asian Cup games against Uzbekistan, Syria

Sahal had been on a brilliant run of form with four assists in six games after his move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant last summer.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 17:28 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
File image: Sahal’s fitness is key to India’s hopes in the AFC Asian Cup.
File image: Sahal’s fitness is key to India’s hopes in the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

File image: Sahal’s fitness is key to India’s hopes in the AFC Asian Cup. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

India will start its AFC Asian Cup campaign without its key midfielder, Sahal Abdul Samad, head coach Igor Stimac confirmed on Friday.

The Blue Tigers will open their campaign against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday but will now have to look for Sahal’s alternative in the middle of the park, with Anirudh Thapa, Lalengmawia Ralte, Naorem Mahesh Singh and Brandon Fernandes the probable contenders for the No. 10 spot.

“Sahal is not ready yet, not 100 per cent, for the match. But we are doing everything we can to have him back for the rest of the tournament,” Stimac told reporters on the eve of their opening game.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder moved from Kerala Blasters last summer and had been on a brilliant run of form, with four assists in six games.

However, a rash challenge by Ahmed Jahouh of Odisha FC, in a match in early December 2023, sidelined him with an ankle sprain, an injury he is still recuperating from.

“It’s something we can’t do anything about (picking up the injury),” Sahal said. “I’ll miss the first game. I’ll be looking to be back with the team for the next two games hopefully, if it (recovery) can go well.”

Stimac also added that Sahal will return only when he is deemed completely fit.

READ | India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023

“I’ve never forced any player to go and play, with the injury, to represent the country. I don’t have the right as a coach to his players who are paid by the clubs to do anything stupid and silly because their heart is telling them to go out and play,” he said.

India is already without three of its first-team stars, Anwar Ali, Ashique Kuruniyan and Jeakson Singh. Sahal’s injury will only dent its expectations further in the continental showpiece.

