MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023

Missing key players like Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, it will be interesting to see how Igor Stimac shapes his team at the Asian Cup.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 07:30 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Indian football team players celebrate after winning the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 against Kuwait at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
FILE - Indian football team players celebrate after winning the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 against Kuwait at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE - Indian football team players celebrate after winning the final football match of SAFF Championship 2023 against Kuwait at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will kick off its AFC Asian Cup 2024 campaign against Australia on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Placed in Group B, the Blue Tigers, apart from Australia, have been paired with Syria And Uzbekistan.

There has been a lot of speculation about how Igor Stimac will shape his starting XI since the final 26-member squad was announced. Missing key players like Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, Stimac will not have his ideal starting XI in the tournament.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu seems like the most obvious choice between the sticks. A veteran for the Blue Tigers at goal, Sandhu has big match experience, which can come in handy against what will surely be challenging opponents for Stimac’s men.

Anwar Ali would have been an automatic choice in the back four, but his injury means that he will miss out on the tournament. Thus, it is likely that Stimac will ask Rahul Bheke to partner Sandesh Jhingan in centre-back. Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary will be the obvious choices for left-back and right-back.

Jeakson will be a big miss in midfield, and India is bound to miss his capabilities as a defensive midfielder. In his absence, the Croat can opt for a double pivot of Lalengmawia Ralte and Anirudh Thapa.

While Sunil Chhetri will most probably play the No. 9 role, it would be interesting to see the players who would operate behind him. Anirudh Thapa can play the No. 10 role, but if Sahal Abdul Samad is fit, it is tough to keep him out of the starting XI, given his vision, speed, skill on the ball and finishing ability. On the left wing, Stimac would prefer the services of Naorem Mahesh Singh, a player who had burst on the scene, while the right wing would be occupied by the dependable Lallianzuala Chhangte.

India Predicted XI
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(GK); Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri (C).

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil names Dorival Junior as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Brazil names Dorival Junior as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: How have the teams fared in the lead up to the continental competition
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2019: India’s previous performance at the Asian continental event; squad, group stage fixtures; results
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: How much prize money will the winners and the teams earn from the cup?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil names Dorival Junior as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment