India predicted XI for AFC Asian Cup 2023

India will kick off its AFC Asian Cup 2024 campaign against Australia on January 13 at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar.

Placed in Group B, the Blue Tigers, apart from Australia, have been paired with Syria And Uzbekistan.

There has been a lot of speculation about how Igor Stimac will shape his starting XI since the final 26-member squad was announced. Missing key players like Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, Stimac will not have his ideal starting XI in the tournament.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu seems like the most obvious choice between the sticks. A veteran for the Blue Tigers at goal, Sandhu has big match experience, which can come in handy against what will surely be challenging opponents for Stimac’s men.

Anwar Ali would have been an automatic choice in the back four, but his injury means that he will miss out on the tournament. Thus, it is likely that Stimac will ask Rahul Bheke to partner Sandesh Jhingan in centre-back. Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojary will be the obvious choices for left-back and right-back.

Jeakson will be a big miss in midfield, and India is bound to miss his capabilities as a defensive midfielder. In his absence, the Croat can opt for a double pivot of Lalengmawia Ralte and Anirudh Thapa.

While Sunil Chhetri will most probably play the No. 9 role, it would be interesting to see the players who would operate behind him. Anirudh Thapa can play the No. 10 role, but if Sahal Abdul Samad is fit, it is tough to keep him out of the starting XI, given his vision, speed, skill on the ball and finishing ability. On the left wing, Stimac would prefer the services of Naorem Mahesh Singh, a player who had burst on the scene, while the right wing would be occupied by the dependable Lallianzuala Chhangte.

India Predicted XI Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(GK); Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Rahul Bheke, Nikhil Poojary; Lalengmawia Ralte, Suresh Singh Wangjam; Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Sunil Chhetri (C).