The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on January 12, 2024 with host Qatar looking to defend the title it won in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.

The participating nations have begun their preparation ahead of the continental tournament by playing a few international friendly games after the start of the new year.

Here is a look at the results from all the international friendlies featuring teams participating in the Asian Cup 2023: