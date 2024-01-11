The AFC Asian Cup 2023 is all set to kick off on January 12, 2024 with host Qatar looking to defend the title it won in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2019.
The participating nations have begun their preparation ahead of the continental tournament by playing a few international friendly games after the start of the new year.
Here is a look at the results from all the international friendlies featuring teams participating in the Asian Cup 2023:
- Japan (Tanaka 50’, Nakamura 72’, Dolah 75’ (og), Kawamura 82’, Minamino 90+1’) 5 - 0 Thailand
- China 1 - 2 Hong Kong (Poon Pui-hin x2)
- Indonesia 0 - 4 Libya (Ekrawa 25’, Khouja 58’, Elgelaib 89’, Qijdar 90+2’)
- Tajikistan 2 - 1 Hong Kong
- Saudi Arabia (Al-Buraikan) 1 - 0 Lebanon
- Indonesia (Sayuri 6’) 1 - 2 (Shremi 9’, Ekrawa 20’) Libya
- Iran 2 - 1 Burkina Faso
- Kyrgyzstan 1 - 1 Syria
- Qatar 1 - 2 Jordan
- Iraq 0 - 1 South Korea (Lee 40’)
- Bahrain 0 - 2 Australia (Benaddi 35’ (og), Duke 61’)
- UAE 0 - 1 Oman (Fawaz 5’)
- Palestine 0 - Uzbekistan
- Syria 2 - 2 Malaysia
- Japan (Itakura 14’, Nakamura 17’, TBD 29’ (og), Minamino 43’, Asano 71’, Maeda 81’) 6 - 1 Jordan (Rateb 87’)
- Kyrgyzstan (Kojo 31’, Akmatov 74’) 2 - 1 Vietnam (Truong 63’)
- Indonesia 0 - 5 Iran
