Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup final: Akram Afif scores, dedicates goal to wife with magic celebration

Qatar’s star football Akram Afif scored twice in the AFC Asian Cup final against Jordan and celebrated in style, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

He scored both goals for the host side, from the spot, and after the goals, drew out a card from his pocket, which, when flipped, showed ‘S written on it. Though the meaning of the celebration was not known initially, it was later revealed that it was dedicated to his wife, whose name starts with ‘S’.

Qatar had initially taken the lead in the first half, but Yazan Al Naimat equalised for the visitors in the second half.

However, within five minutes, Afif’s strike from the spot put the packed Lusail Stadium back into a delirium as he scored his seventh goal of the tournament.

