Jordan vs Qatar, AFC Asian Cup final: Akram Afif scores, dedicates goal to wife with magic celebration

Qatar’s star football Akram Afif scored twice in the AFC Asian Cup final against Jordan and celebrated in style, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday.

Published : Feb 10, 2024 22:14 IST , Lusail - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar’s Akram Afif celebrates after scoring during the Asian Cup final between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday.
Qatar’s Akram Afif celebrates after scoring during the Asian Cup final between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Qatar’s Akram Afif celebrates after scoring during the Asian Cup final between Qatar and Jordan at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday. | Photo Credit: AP

Qatar’s star football Akram Afif scored twice in the AFC Asian Cup final against Jordan and celebrated in style, at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

He scored both goals for the host side, from the spot, and after the goals, drew out a card from his pocket, which, when flipped, showed ‘S written on it. Though the meaning of the celebration was not known initially, it was later revealed that it was dedicated to his wife, whose name starts with ‘S’.

Qatar had initially taken the lead in the first half, but Yazan Al Naimat equalised for the visitors in the second half.

However, within five minutes, Afif’s strike from the spot put the packed Lusail Stadium back into a delirium as he scored his seventh goal of the tournament.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Akram Hassan Afif /

Qatar /

Jordan /

AFC Asian Cup 2023

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
