AFC Asian Cup 2023: Which stadiums will host the tournament, full list of venues, details

The AFC Asian Cup fans will have nine stadiums to choose from to witness the live action, which includes seven stadiums that was used for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:23 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Qatar players pose with the trophy after winning the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Qatar players pose with the trophy after winning the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili
infoIcon

Qatar players pose with the trophy after winning the AFC Asian Cup final match between Japan and Qatar in Zayed Sport City in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

The AFC Asian Cup enters its 18th edition on January 12, where 24 teams will battle it out for a place in the final on February 10. The majestic stadiums of the hosts Qatar will be in show once again, after an impressing showing at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The fans will have nine stadiums to choose from to witness the live action, which includes seven stadiums that was used for the World Cup.

1. Lusail Stadium

Stadium details
Year Established: 2021
Capacity: 88,966
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Qatar vs Lebanon (January 12), The Final (February 10)

2. Al Bayt Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2021
Capacity: 68,895
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Tajikistan vs Qatar (January 17), Syria vs India (January 23), Round of 16 (January 29), Quarter-final( February 3)

3. Khalifa International Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 1976, renovated in 2005 and 2017
Capacity: 45, 857
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: UAE vs Hong Kong (January 14), Saudi Arabia vs Oman (January 16), Hong Kong vs Iran (January 19), Qatar vs China (January 22), Jordan vs Bahrain (January 25), Round of 16 (January 29)

4. Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2020
Capacity: 45,032
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Australia vs India (January 13), Indonesia vs Iraq (January 15), India vs Uzbekistan (January 18), Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia (January 21), Round of 16 (January 28), Quarterfinal (February 2), Semifinal (February 6)

5. Education City Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2020
Capacity: 44,667
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Iran vs Palestine (January 14), Iraq vs Japan (January 19), Iran vs UAE (January 23), Saudi Arabia vs Thailand (January 25), Round of 16 (January 30), Quarter-final (February 3)

6. Al Thumama Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2021
Capacity: 44,400
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Japan vs Vietnam (January 14), Lebanon vs China (January 17), Jordan vs South Korea (January 20), Japan vs Indonesia (January 24), Round of 16 (January 31), Semi-final (February 7)

7. Al Janoub Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2019
Capacity: 44,325
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Malaysia vs Jordan (January 15), Palestine vs UAE (January 18), Australia vs Uzbekistan (January 23), South Korea vs Malaysia (January 25), Round of 16 (January 30), Quarter-final (February 2)

8. Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 1975, renovated 2004, 2010
Capacity: 13,030
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: Uzbekistan vs Syria (January 13), South Korea vs Bahrain (January 15), Syria vs Australia (January 18), Bahrain vs Malaysia (January 20), Tajikistan vs Lebanon (January 22), Iraq vs Vietnam (January 24), Round of 16 (January 28)
FIFA World Cup matches hosted: None

9. Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

Stadium details
Year established: 2013
Capacity: 10,000
AFC Asian Cup fixtures: China vs Tajikistan (January 13), Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan (January 16), Vietnam vs Indonesia (January 19), Oman vs Thailand (January 21), Hong Kong vs Palestine (January 23), Kyrgyzstan vs Oman (January 25), Round of 16 (January 31)
FIFA World Cup matches hosted: None

