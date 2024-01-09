MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group E preview: Teams, squads; Son leads South Korea into Qatar 2024

Here is the preview for the Group E consisting of South Korea, Malaysia, Jordan and Bahrain in the upcoming AFC Asian Cup, set to be hosted by Qatar.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 07:31 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
South Korea’s attack will be spearheaded by Son Heung-min.
South Korea’s attack will be spearheaded by Son Heung-min. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Korea’s attack will be spearheaded by Son Heung-min. | Photo Credit: AFP

Asian’s premier football tournament, the AFC Asian Cup will kickstart on January 12, with host Qatar taking on Lebanon.

Here is the preview for Group E in the tournament.

South Korea

FIFA Ranking: 23

Best finish: Champions (1956, 1960)

Coach: Juergen Klinsmann (Germany)

Prospects: Perennial Asian representatives at World Cups, it is among the favourites with two Premier League calibre goal scorers leading the line -- skipper Son Heung-min and Hwang Hee-chan -- who have 22 league goals between them this season.

Combined with Paris St Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, South Korea have European football pedigree and arrive in Qatar having not conceded a goal in its last six matches while scoring 20.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab/KSA), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan), Song Bum-keun (Shonan Bellmare/JPN)
Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan), Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich/GER), Jung Seung-hyun (Ulsan), Kim Ju-sung (FC Seoul), Kim Ji-soo (Brentford/ENG), Seol Young-woo (Ulsan), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan), Lee Ki-je (Suwon), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk)
Midfielders: Park Yong-woo (Al Ain/UAE), Hwang In-beom (Red Star Belgrade/SRB), Hong Hyun-seok (Gent/BEL), Lee Soon-min (Gwangju), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz/GER), Lee Kang-in (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Son Heung-min (Tottenham/ENG), Jeong Woo-yeong (Stuttgart/GER), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves/ENG), Moon Seon-min (Jeonbuk), Park Jin-seob (Jeonbuk), Yang Hyun-jun (Celtic/SCO)
Strikers: Cho Gue-sung (Midtjylland/DEN), Oh Hyeon-gyu (Celtic/SCO)

Bahrain

FIFA Ranking: 86

Best finish: Fourth place (2004)

Coach: Juan Antonio Pizzi (Spain)

Prospects: Bahrain’s ‘golden generation’ took the country to the Asian Cup semifinal in 2004 but since then it has failed to recapture that same form in major tournaments.

The team improved under former coaches Miroslav Soukup, who nurtured emerging talent, and Helio Sousa, who oversaw a first Gulf Cup victory in 2019. Another trip to the knockout rounds is a distinct possibility for the improving Gulf nation.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Sayed Mohammed Jaffer, Ibrahim Lutfalla, Abdulkarim Fardan
Defenders: Waleed Al Hayam, Mohamed Adel, Ahmed Bughammar, Sayed Baqer, Amine Benadi, Hazza Ali, Abdullah Al-Khalasi, Hussain Al-Eker
Midfielders: Kamil Al-Aswad, Jasim Al-Shaikh, Mohamed Marhoon, Mohamed Al-Hardan, Mohamed Abdulwahab, Jasim Khelaif, Moses Atede, Ibrahim Al-Wali, Mohammed Abdul Qayoom
Forwards: Ali Madan, Abduall Yusuf Helal, Mahdi Al-Humaidan, Ibrahim Al-Khatal, Abdullah Al-Hashsah, Ali Hassan Isa

Jordan

FIFA Ranking: 87

Best finish: Quarter-finals (2004, 2011)

Coach: Hussein Ammouta (Morocco)

Prospects: In coach Ammouta, Jordan have someone with vast experience of playing and coaching in Qatar’s top flight, but its results in the past few months do not inspire confidence.

It ended 2023 without winning in seven games, suffering six losses. However, it will be buoyed by a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over host and defending champions Qatar in a friendly last week - Ammouta’s first win as Jordan’s coach.

Squad
Baraa Marei, Salim Obaid, Yazeed Abu Iayla, Mohammed Abu Hasheesh, Mohammed Abu Zuraiq, Mohannad Abu Taha, Anas Al Awadat, Abdullah Al Zoubi, Moussa Al Tamari, Ehsan Hadad, Ali Olwan, Abdullah Al Fakhori, Youssef Abu Jalboush, Firas Shelbaya, Saleh Rateb, Ahmad Al Jouaidi, Mahmoud Shawkat, Fadi Awad, Rezeq Bani Hani, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Abdullah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab, Hamzah Al Dardour, Rajaee Ayed, Salem Al Ajaleen, Nezar Al Rashdan, Mahmoud Mardi, Anas Bani Yasin, Ibrahim Saadah.

Malaysia

FIFA Ranking: 130

Best finish: Group stage (1976, 1980, 2007)

Coach: Kim Pan-gon (South Korea)

Prospects: Although Malaysia played in the 2007 Asian Cup as co-hosts, it has waited 44 years to actually qualify for the tournament and will be rank outsiders to progress to the knockouts.

But in coach Kim, it has the man who reshaped the South Korean team when he was the KFA’s vice-president. It will play with nothing to lose while it comes into the tournament on the back of three wins in their last four games in 2023. 

Squad
Goalkeepers: Azri Ghani, Syihan Hazmi, Sikh Izhan Nazrel
Defenders: Matthew Davies, Shahrul Saad, Daniel Ting, Syahmi Safari, Dominic Tan, Junior Eldsta, Dion Cools, Corbin Ong, Ahmad Khuzaimi Piee
Midfielders: Stuart Wilkin, Endrick Dos Santos, Syamer Kutty Abba, Brendan Gan, Afiq Fazail, Natxo Insa
Forwards: Faisal Halim, Darren Lok, Safawi Rasid, Arif Aiman Hanapi, Mohamadou Sumareh, Paulo Josue, Akhyar Rashid, Romel Morales

From Reuters

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup /

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

South Korea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group D Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Japan the favourite to top group
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group E preview: Teams, squads; Son leads South Korea into Qatar 2024
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group F Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Saudi Arabia looks set for long tournament run
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Which stadiums will host the tournament, full list of venues, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group D Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Japan the favourite to top group
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group E preview: Teams, squads; Son leads South Korea into Qatar 2024
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group F Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Saudi Arabia looks set for long tournament run
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Which stadiums will host the tournament, full list of venues, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group D Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Japan the favourite to top group
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group E preview: Teams, squads; Son leads South Korea into Qatar 2024
    Reuters
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023, Group F Preview: Teams, squads, prospects in Qatar 2024; Saudi Arabia looks set for long tournament run
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: PDF download, full list of matches, kick-off time, venue, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Which stadiums will host the tournament, full list of venues, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment