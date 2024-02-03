MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia

Australia had beaten South Korea by the same scoreline in extra time in the 2015 final to lift their first Asian Cup, but this time it was the east Asian team who prevailed after netting yet another goal in stoppage time to force extra time.

Published : Feb 03, 2024 07:44 IST , AL WAKRAH - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Son Heung-min of South Korea reacts during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Australia.
Son Heung-min of South Korea reacts during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Son Heung-min of South Korea reacts during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match against Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

South Korea advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup with a 2-1 comeback win over Australia in extra time at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday after Son Heung-min scored the winner with a sublime free kick.

Australia had beaten South Korea by the same scoreline in extra time in the 2015 final to lift their first Asian Cup, but this time it was the east Asian team who prevailed after netting yet another goal in stoppage time to force extra time.

“Back in 2015 it was painful, but I wouldn’t call it revenge. It’s part of football and that result helped me mature as a player,” said Son, who had scored in the 2015 final defeat.

South Korea play Jordan on Tuesday in the first semi-final after the Middle Eastern side beat Tajikistan 1-0 earlier on Friday. South Korea had grabbed a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw against Jordan in the group stage.

“Obviously it was another drama, we’re extremely happy and thrilled to go through. It was a hard fight with Australia, we expected it. But to go 120 minutes again, I’m proud of this team and their spirit,” South Korea coach Juergen Klinsmann said.

“We’re in the semi-final now and we play Jordan. It speaks about how tough our group was with two teams in the semis.”

Australia had taken the lead just before halftime when they cleverly switched flanks with neat passes in the box before Nathaniel Atkinson’s cross found Craig Goodwin, who had time to set himself up for a volley into the bottom corner.

ALSO READ | Jordan beats Tajikistan 1-0 to enter semifinal for the first time

Martin Boyle could have made it 2-0 when he received a cross into the box but goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-Woo made two saves to deny him while Mitchell Duke’s volley from the rebound went over the bar to give South Korea a reprieve.

TACTICAL CHANGE

Klinsmann made a tactical change in the second half, pushing Son further forward and the strategy worked when the Tottenham Hotspur forward was fouled in the box by Lewis Miller in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Hwang Hee-chan stepped up and the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward took his time to calm his nerves before he fired his effort into the top corner to force extra time -- their fourth goal after the 90th minute at the tournament.

“I’m usually the first kicker but I was fatigued and Hwang was confident to step up and take the penalty, so I said ok. He’s a very important player and he a good chance to prove he’s important,” Son said.

With South Korea going to extra time for a second straight game after they beat Saudi Arabia on penalties, Hwang won a free kick on the edge of the box from a foul conceded by Miller once again.

Son stepped up and saw his effort sail past the wall, beating Mathew Ryan in goal to find the net and spark wild celebrations with Klinsmann also letting out a roar with his arms raised.

Australia’s attempts to fight back suffered a blow when Aiden O’Neill was sent off after a VAR review for a foul on Hwang, reducing Graham Arnold’s side to 10 men for the second half of extra time where they could not find an equaliser.

“It’s quite devastating, quite emotional for the players and staff how we finished the game. We played well for the first 90 minutes till we conceded the penalty,” Arnold said.

“South Korea’s players play in top leagues with a fast tempo and they can keep it up. They’re playing for teams like Tottenham, Wolves - they can run the legs off teams and punish us in the end.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Cup /

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Son Heung-min /

South Korea /

Australia /

Jordan /

Wolverhampton Wanderers /

Hwang Hee-chan /

Juergen Klinsmann

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Son’ rises for South Korea with hopes of ending 64-year-old drought of AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India 381/7; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores double century; Ashwin falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson falls to leave Kerala five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double century, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scottie Scheffler joins three-way lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. The ‘Son’ rises for South Korea with hopes of ending 64-year-old drought of AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. Vidal rides in on horseback to return to boyhood club in Chile
    Reuters
  3. Ligue 1: Mbappe inspires PSG to 2-1 win over Strasbourg
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2024: Nigeria beats Angola to advance to semifinals, DR Congo books berth with 3-1 win over Guinea
    Reuters
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Son guides South Korea to semis with extra time winner against Australia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. The ‘Son’ rises for South Korea with hopes of ending 64-year-old drought of AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  2. IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Updates: India 381/7; Yashasvi Jaiswal scores double century; Ashwin falls
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live score Updates: Samson falls to leave Kerala five down
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG: Jaiswal scores double century, 3rd youngest Indian to record 200
    Team Sportstar
  5. Scottie Scheffler joins three-way lead at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment