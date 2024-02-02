MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Asian Cup: Jordan beats Tajikistan 1-0 to enter semifinal for the first time

An own goal by Vahdat Hanonov helped Jordan beat Tajikistan 1-0 to qualify for the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup for the first time, at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Friday.

Published : Feb 02, 2024 19:00 IST , Al Rayyan, Qatar - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Jordan’s Abdallah Nasib, centre, celebrates after the opening goal during the Asian Cup quarterfinal between Tajikistan and Jordan, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.
Jordan’s Abdallah Nasib, centre, celebrates after the opening goal during the Asian Cup quarterfinal between Tajikistan and Jordan, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jordan’s Abdallah Nasib, centre, celebrates after the opening goal during the Asian Cup quarterfinal between Tajikistan and Jordan, at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. | Photo Credit: AP

Jordan set up a semifinal against South Korea or Australia after ending Tajikistan’s fairytale Asian Cup run with a nervy 1-0 win on Friday.

In a cagey quarterfinal, a deflected second-half own goal was just about enough to see Jordan reach the last four for the first time.

It was tough on charismatic Croatian coach Petar Segrt and his Tajikistan team, which was the lowest-ranked side left in Qatar and won plenty of new friends in its first Asian Cup.

But it was a piece of history for Jordan under its Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, the kingdom having been defeated in their previous quarterfinals in 2004 and 2011.

Jordan, ranked 87 to the 106 of Tajikistan, scored twice in stoppage time to stun Iraq 3-2 in the previous round and it made the better start in front of 36,000 spectators at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, a 2022 World Cup venue.

But Tajikistan carved out the first big chance, midfielder Ehson Panjshanbe haring into the box and clipping his first-time effort onto the top of Jordan’s bar on 15 minutes.

VAR was called into action when Tajikistan’s Zoir Dzhuraboev sliced down Yazan Al-Naimat in the box but VAR agreed with the referee and said no penalty.

Segrt had to look for substitutions midway through the half when Shahrom Samiev was forced off with a hamstring injury, the striker departing in floods of tears.

Jordan fans dominated in the crowd and thought their team had scored on the half-hour mark, but danger man Naimat poked wide from a tight angle.

In front of Jordan’s watching Crown Prince Hussein, they had a double chance just afterwards, but Ali Olwan was denied by Rustam Yatimov and then the goalkeeper saved Rajaei Ayed’s weak follow-up.

Tajikistan looked fatigued from its exertions in defeating the United Arab Emirates on penalties in the last 16 and was restricted to playing on the break.

Segrt’s men stepped it up to start the second half.

Shervoni Mabatshoev was crowded out in the box with only Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila to beat but with an hour gone and the semi-finals on the line the game needed a spark.

On 66 minutes, it got it when Jordan defender Abdallah Nasib rose at a corner and his header deflected off Tajikistan’s Vahdat Hanonov and into his own goal.

Both sides had chances after that but Jordan held on to book their place in the last four.

Son Heung-min’s South Korea faces Australia later Friday.

In Saturday’s remaining quarterfinals, holder Qatar faces Uzbekistan while pre-tournament favourite Japan plays Iran.

Related Topics

AFC Asian Cup 2023 /

Jordan /

Tajikistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; Lineups out, OFC v KBFC match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Jordan beats Tajikistan 1-0 to enter semifinal for the first time
    AFP
  3. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi hosts Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A roars back to take upper hand against England Lions
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Asian Cup: Jordan beats Tajikistan 1-0 to enter semifinal for the first time
    AFP
  2. India toys with Bhutan in SAFF U19 Championship opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League January transfer spending falls 88%: Report
    Reuters
  4. Messi expected to play in Hong Kong despite injury worry: Martino
    AFP
  5. Infantino refloats idea of using algorithm to set football player transfer fees in 10 billion USD market
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 7:30 PM IST; Lineups out, OFC v KBFC match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFC Asian Cup: Jordan beats Tajikistan 1-0 to enter semifinal for the first time
    AFP
  3. PKL Season 10 Live Score: Dabang Delhi hosts Bengal Warriors, Gujarat Giants faces Haryana Steelers
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. India A roars back to take upper hand against England Lions
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment