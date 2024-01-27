MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup: All or nothing for debutant Tajikistan against UAE in last 16

Tajikistan's stoppage-time victory over Lebanon in its final group game saw it move into the last 16 when it finished second in the group, sparking wild celebrations from the players of the central Asian side.

Published : Jan 27, 2024 16:19 IST , DOHA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt celebrates with the players after the match against Lebanon.
Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt celebrates with the players after the match against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
infoIcon

Tajikistan coach Petar Segrt celebrates with the players after the match against Lebanon. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reaching the knockout stage of the Asian Cup on its tournament debut was a “sensational success” for Tajikistan and the team will look to write more history when it takes on the United Arab Emirates in the last 16, coach Petar Segrt said on Saturday.

Tajikistan’s stoppage-time victory over Lebanon in its final group game saw it move into the last 16 when it finished second in the group, sparking wild celebrations from the players of the central Asian side.

Segrt said “9.5 million people scored their first goal” in the tournament and said his squad was ready to take the fight to UAE, which reached the semifinals in 2019.

“We train for our dream, we will try to go for the next round. This is a game for everything or nothing. Maybe we will celebrate like we won the Asian Cup (if we go through) because the group stage was a sensational success for Tajikistan,” Segrt told reporters.

“We will see how much petrol we have in the tank - we will try to give UAE a very good fight.”

UAE also finished second in its group with just four points from three games and Segrt expects Paulo Bento’s team to be a stern test for his squad on Sunday.

“UAE have a strong team with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. It will be a 50-50 game, believe me,” Segrt added.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“We played a 0-0 draw with UAE in March but this is not a friendly game and they changed the coach but we changed some players, which is why we’re successful. But we need fresh blood, we have injured players.”

Bento also predicted an even match, saying he does not consider his team favourites against a highly motivated team.

“Tajikistan reached the knockout stage with big motivation in their first participation in the competition,” Bento said.

“They play positive football, they try and build from the back with good dynamic in offence. They have good technical players, fast players.

“We should have all the respect for this team, for where they’ve reached (as debutants).”

