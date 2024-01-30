MagazineBuy Print

AFC Asian Cup: Uzbekistan beats Thailand 2-1, sets up quarterfinal against Qatar

Uzbekistan brushed away Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup round of 16 with a 2-1 win, setting up a quarterfinal against host Qatar, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Published : Jan 30, 2024 18:55 IST , Doha, Qatar

AFP
Uzbekistan’s Abbosbek Fayzullaev, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match against Thailand.
Uzbekistan's Abbosbek Fayzullaev, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match against Thailand. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uzbekistan’s Abbosbek Fayzullaev, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring the winning goal during the Asian Cup round of 16 match against Thailand. | Photo Credit: AP

Uzbekistan will face hosts and holder Qatar in the Asian Cup quarterfinals after highly rated Abbosbek Fayzullaev hit the winner in a 2-1 victory over Thailand on Tuesday.

The Uzbeks have been touted as dark horses for the title and took the lead in the first half with a cool Azizbek Turgunboev finish through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Thailand was the lowest-ranked team left at the tournament but it struck back just before the hour with an even better goal, from distance, by substitute Supachok Sarachat.

Uzbekistan was the more accomplished team and went ahead again midway through the second half when 20-year-old CSKA Moscow winger Fayzullaev rolled the ball in from outside the box.

This time Thailand had no reply, despite some late pressure.

Qatar booked its spot in the last eight on Monday with a 2-1 victory over Palestine.

Thailand was the underdog but did not concede a goal in three matches as it finished second to Saudi Arabia in its group.

Oston Urunov had three decent chances to breach the Thai defence in the first 25 minutes and then Thai goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai had to stretch to deny Jaloliddin Masharipov.

RELATED: Journalists banned for confronting Iraq coach after loss to Jordan in AFC Asian Cup

Thailand’s early enthusiasm evaporated and it looked only a matter of time until the Uzbeks went ahead. In the 37th minute they did, Turgunboev chesting the ball down in the box and sweeping the ball first time through the legs of Patiwat.

It was his second goal of the tournament and a moment of class. The Uzbeks racked up 10 shots to Thailand’s one in a one-sided opening period in front of 19,000 at Al Janoub Stadium.

Thailand’s Japanese coach Ishii Masatada made a double change and it paid off in spectacular style on 58 minutes. The newly introduced Supachok exchanged passes with Supachai Chaided before bending the ball wonderfully into the bottom corner from outside the box.

The two teams were level for just seven minutes. Fayzullaev turned on the edge of the box and stroked the ball through the legs of a Thai defender and into the bottom corner.

It was the youngster’s second goal of the competition.

Defender Elias Dolah had Thailand’s best chance to level for a second time but his header flew just over in stoppage time. In the other last-16 match on Tuesday, Jurgen Klinsmann’s South Korea faces a Saudi side coached by another European great in Roberto Mancini.

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
