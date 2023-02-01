Saudi Arabia to host AFC Asian Cup 2027

Saudi Arabia was declared the host of the 2027 Asian Cup by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Wednesday.

The AFC’s executive committee had earlier shortlisted bids from India and Saudi Arabia in October after Qatar pulled out of the process following their successful bid to host the 2023 edition in place of original hosts China.

Iran, Qatar and Uzbekistan were the other countries to have initially bid for the hosting rights.

But the Indian federation withdrew its bid in December, effectively sealing the tournament for the Saudis.