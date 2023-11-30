MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

It was unclear what sparked it, but the chaotic scene erupted shortly after the final whistle of Zhejiang’s bad-tempered 3-2 victory.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 17:14 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Multiple punches and kicks were exchanged between the two teams and at least two players ended up on the floor. One grabbed an opponent in a headlock. (Representative Image)
Multiple punches and kicks were exchanged between the two teams and at least two players ended up on the floor. One grabbed an opponent in a headlock. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Multiple punches and kicks were exchanged between the two teams and at least two players ended up on the floor. One grabbed an opponent in a headlock. (Representative Image) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Asian Football Confederation said Thursday it will wait for the referee’s report before deciding whether to punish two teams following a mass brawl in the AFC Champions League.

Punches were thrown and the benches of both sides got involved when Wednesday’s encounter between China’s Zhejiang and away side Buriram United of Thailand descended into violence.

It was unclear what sparked it, but the chaotic scene erupted shortly after the final whistle of Zhejiang’s bad-tempered 3-2 victory.

ALSO READ | England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot

“We are waiting for reports from the referee and match commissioner,” AFC general secretary Windsor John told AFP, adding that “the relevant bodies will deal with it”.

Multiple punches and kicks were exchanged between the two teams and at least two players ended up on the floor. One grabbed an opponent in a headlock.

Security personnel raced onto the pitch at Huzhou Olympic Sports Center to restore order.

The bad blood extended into Thursday and the official Instagram account of the Thai team posted pictures of one of their players cowering on the ground.

The caption read: “Is it AFC Champions League? Come to play football or come to the battlefield.”

Buriram also posted a photograph of what appeared to be a home fan hurling something from the stands.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hopes to avoid Italy in Euro 2024 draw
    Reuters
  2. Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos
    AFP
  3. BWF suspends membership of Russian federation over membership breaches
    Reuters
  4. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hopes to avoid Italy in Euro 2024 draw
    Reuters
  2. Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos
    AFP
  3. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Europa League: All scenarios of Liverpool’s qualification to the knockouts explained
    Team Sportstar
  5. Hayes’ arrival perfect timing for Paris 2024, says US striker Rodman
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Slovakia manager Francesco Calzona hopes to avoid Italy in Euro 2024 draw
    Reuters
  2. Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos
    AFP
  3. BWF suspends membership of Russian federation over membership breaches
    Reuters
  4. England rises to third in FIFA rankings, Southgate targets top spot
    Reuters
  5. ISL 2023-24: Super sub Victor Rodriguez shines as Goa beats Jamshedpur to top points table
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment