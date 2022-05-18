AFC Cup: Gokulam Kerala beats ATK Mohun Bagan in group opener

Debutant Gokulam Kerala defeated Indian Super League heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan 4-2 in the AFC Cup group D opener at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Luka Majcen struck twice sandwiched between Rishad Pazhaya's effort in the 57th minute. While Prtiam Kotal and Liston Colaco pulled ATK Mohun Bagan close, Jithin MS put the resulT beyond doubt in the 89th minute.

Gokulam is coming on the back of its second successive I-League triumph, when it defeated Mohammedan Sporting at the same venue on Saturday.

More to follow...

RESULT:

Gokulam Kerala (Luka Majcen 50' 65', Rishad Pazhaya 57', Jithin MS 89') 4-2 ATK Mohun Bagan (Pritam Kotal 53', Liston Colaco 80')