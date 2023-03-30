India drawn alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in U-17 AFC Asian Cup 2023

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the governing body of football in Asia, on Thursday announced the draw of the U-17 Asian Cup 2023, which will take place in Thailand from June 15-July 2.

The 16-team continental youth championship will return with its 19th edition after a gap of three years since the previous edition in Bahrain got cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India, the host of the 2016 edition and quarterfinalist at the last edition in Malaysia, has been handed a tough draw.

Slotted in Group D, India will face defending champion Japan, Vietnam, the fourth-place holder in 2000, and Uzbekistan, also a fourth-place holder in the 2002 edition.

Meanwhile, host Thailand has been clubbed in Group A along with Malaysia, the host of the 2018 edition, Yemen and Laos.