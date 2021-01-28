AFC Women's Asian Cup to be held from January 20 to February 6, 2022

The next edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held from January 20 to February 6, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Thursday. The tourney will feature Asia’s top 12 teams (up from eight in the previous edition), comprising three groups of four, with a minimum of 25 matches played over 18 days and eight teams qualifying for the newly-introduced quarterfinals.

The tournament will also serve as the qualifiers for the cross Confederation FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, which will see a record five Asian teams seal their spots to join host Australia during the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the World Cup.

AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John said, “India has seen incredible growth in recent years, in both the men’s and women’s game and we are confident that the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 will present another historic step in the incredible journey of Indian football – one that will strengthen the passion for the game and leave a lasting impact for future generations of women footballers and passionate fans.”

“Today’s announcement highlights the great steps that are being made in terms of development, planning and execution by the Local Organising Committee and we are confident that Asian and global football will witness a truly unforgettable spectacle.”

'Momentous year'

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel said: “The AFC Women’s Asian Cup will not only kick-start 2022 but will be a momentous year for women’s football in India with two big events. We have seen the incremental growth and rise in popularity of women's football with the hosting of international tournaments, and 2022 will be an important step in this journey.

“With the tournament expanded to 12 teams for this edition, fans will have the chance to see the best women footballers from around the continent in India. Our preparations as hosts are on track, and we’re confident of delivering a world-class tournament for teams and fans.”

The qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held from September 13 to 25, 2021. Aspirants will fight for eight spots to book their berth; the three highest-ranked sides from the last edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup – Japan, Australia and China – will receive automatic qualification, alongside host India.