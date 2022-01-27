AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan tops Group C after draw with Korea Republic

Two-time defending champion Japan secured the top spot in Group C of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 on Thursday after playing out a 1-1 draw with Korea Republic at Pune’s Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Seo Ji-yeon’s equaliser following a goal-mouth scramble five minutes from time earned Colin Bell’s side a point in a game dominated by the Japanese after Riko Ueki’s first minute opener put the champion in front.

Futoshi Ikeda’s side could not have asked for a better start as Ueki’s speed of thought and movement unlocked the Korean defence with barely seconds on the clock. The striker spun past her marker after receiving the ball from Shiori Miyake and found herself one-on-one with goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, who offered little resistance as Ueki stroked the ball home.

RELATED| AFC Women's Asian Cup: Chinese Taipei sails past Iran to seal quarterfinal berth

It was a blistering start from the champion, which should have expanded its lead. Yui Hasegawa’s footwork earned her the time and space to go for goal 14 minutes into the game but her effort was too weak to trouble Kim Jung-mi. The goalkeeper denied the midfielder in the 27th minute when she used her feet to keep out a close range attempt

Hasegawa caused the Korean defence more trouble after the half hour mark when her ball from the right was spilled by Kim Jung-mi at the feet of Ueki. However, rather than double her side’s lead, the Tokyo Very Beleza forward saw her effort come back off a defender.

Korea had barely any chances in an opening half that was dominated by the opponent. Choo Hyo-joo had a sight of goal from distance in the fifth minute, but it did little to trouble Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita and Cho So-hyun sent an injury time header over the bar.

RELATED| Women’s Asian Cup: Dennerby lashes out at AFC for ‘unprofessional’ handling of bio-bubble

Moeka Minami went close to adding a second for the Japanese on the hour mark when she fired over the bar after the Korean defence had failed to clear a corner and, ultimately, Ikeda’s side were to regret not adding to their tally.

With five minutes remaining, substitute Seo claimed the final touch – and her first international goal - after a melee on the line caused by a failure from the Japanese defence to deal with Ji So-yun’s corner and ensure a nervous end to the game for Japan.