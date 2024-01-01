MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2023: Ghana’s Partey and Lamptey miss out on African Cup of Nations finals

Four-time winners Ghana will compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on January 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 22:04 IST , Accra - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Takashi Usami of Japan and Thomas Partey of Ghana compete for the ball during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana at Nissan Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: Takashi Usami of Japan and Thomas Partey of Ghana compete for the ball during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana at Nissan Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Takashi Usami of Japan and Thomas Partey of Ghana compete for the ball during the international friendly match between Japan and Ghana at Nissan Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ghana left out injured Premier League players Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey from its 27-man squad named on Monday for the African Cup of Nations finals in neighbouring Ivory Coast, which kicks off later this month.

Partey’s omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury,” Hughton told a press conference on Monday.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he’s had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time.”

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in November, after which manger Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a “significant period”.

Ghana has included Andre Ayew in the squad, which means he will play a record equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana will compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on January 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.

Squad:
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates), Joe Wollacott (Hibernian)
Defenders: Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Fenerbahce), Abdul Fatawu Hamid (Medeama), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre, France), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Nicholas Opoku (Amiens), Mohammed Salisu (Monaco), Kingsley Schindler (Samsunspor), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot, France)
Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru (Anderlecht), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Baba Iddrisu (Almeria), Ransford Koningsdorffer (Hamburg SV), Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Richmond Lamptey (Asante Kotoko), Elisha Owusu (AJ Auxerre), Joseph Paintsil (Racing Genk), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens, France)
Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Ernest Nuamah (Olympique Lyonnais), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), Jonathan Sowah (Medeama), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

