AFCON 2023: Ghana’s Partey and Lamptey miss out on African Cup of Nations finals

Ghana left out injured Premier League players Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey from its 27-man squad named on Monday for the African Cup of Nations finals in neighbouring Ivory Coast, which kicks off later this month.

Partey’s omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

“Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury,” Hughton told a press conference on Monday.

“I’ve spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he’s had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time.”

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton & Hove Albion in November, after which manger Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a “significant period”.

Ghana has included Andre Ayew in the squad, which means he will play a record equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana will compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against the Cape Verde on January 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.