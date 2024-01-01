MagazineBuy Print

PSG signs Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo’s top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 19:42 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sao Paulo’s defender Lucas Beraldo (L) and Puerto Cabello’s midfielder Luifer Hernandez vie for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage first leg football match between Sao Paulo and Academia Puerto Cabello at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 18, 2023.
Sao Paulo's defender Lucas Beraldo (L) and Puerto Cabello's midfielder Luifer Hernandez vie for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage first leg football match between Sao Paulo and Academia Puerto Cabello at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sao Paulo’s defender Lucas Beraldo (L) and Puerto Cabello’s midfielder Luifer Hernandez vie for the ball during the Copa Sudamericana group stage first leg football match between Sao Paulo and Academia Puerto Cabello at the Morumbi stadium in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Paris St Germain has signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

The 20-year-old was a regular starter in Sau Paulo’s top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023. He has also played for the Brazil U-20 side.

ALSO READ: January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?

“I’m really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward,” Beraldo said in a statement.

PSG has a five-point lead in the race to its third Ligue 1 title in a row and faces Toulouse in the French Champions Trophy final on Wednesday.

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
