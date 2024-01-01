MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United

The 26-year-old will join the club on a short term loan deal after struggling to break into the first team this season, managing just two appearances.

Published : Jan 01, 2024 17:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St. James Park in December.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St. James Park in December. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match against Newcastle United at St. James Park in December. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old will join the club on a short term loan deal after struggling to break into the first team this season, managing just two appearances.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The deal has been completed on the first day of the winter transfer window that opens on January 1 and will extend till February 1.

Eintracht Frankfurt is currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings and will face Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in February.

In total, the 26-year-old has made 62 appearances and scored two goals for the Reds since joining from Ajax in 2020, including a seven-game spell on loan at Everton in 2022.

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Manchester United /

Donny van de Beek /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Eintracht Frankfurt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports schedule, January 2024: Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, Australian Open, ICC U-19 Men’s WC and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zimbabwe announces limited overs squad for Sri Lanka series; spinner Mufudza gets maiden call-up at 33
    AFP
  4. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  5. Mitoma named in Japan’s Asian Cup squad despite injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early
    PTI
  3. Arteta laments ‘worst game of the season’ as Arsenal misses out on top spot
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Tottenham ends Bournemouth hot streak with 3-1 victory
    Reuters
  5. Premier League: Arsenal misses chance to go top of Premier League with 2-1 loss at Fulham
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sports schedule, January 2024: Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, Australian Open, ICC U-19 Men’s WC and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Zimbabwe announces limited overs squad for Sri Lanka series; spinner Mufudza gets maiden call-up at 33
    AFP
  4. Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
    PTI
  5. Mitoma named in Japan’s Asian Cup squad despite injury
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment