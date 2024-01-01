Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Monday.
The 26-year-old will join the club on a short term loan deal after struggling to break into the first team this season, managing just two appearances.
ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024
The deal has been completed on the first day of the winter transfer window that opens on January 1 and will extend till February 1.
Eintracht Frankfurt is currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings and will face Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in February.
In total, the 26-year-old has made 62 appearances and scored two goals for the Reds since joining from Ajax in 2020, including a seven-game spell on loan at Everton in 2022.
Latest on Sportstar
- Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United
- Sports schedule, January 2024: Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, AFC Asian Cup, Australian Open, ICC U-19 Men’s WC and more
- Zimbabwe announces limited overs squad for Sri Lanka series; spinner Mufudza gets maiden call-up at 33
- Javelin throwers Kishore Jena and D P Manu join Neeraj Chopra in AIU Registered Testing Pool
- Mitoma named in Japan’s Asian Cup squad despite injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE