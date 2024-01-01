Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United

Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek has signed for Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The 26-year-old will join the club on a short term loan deal after struggling to break into the first team this season, managing just two appearances.

ALSO | Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The deal has been completed on the first day of the winter transfer window that opens on January 1 and will extend till February 1.

Eintracht Frankfurt is currently sixth in the Bundesliga standings and will face Union Saint-Gilloise of Belgium in a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off in February.

In total, the 26-year-old has made 62 appearances and scored two goals for the Reds since joining from Ajax in 2020, including a seven-game spell on loan at Everton in 2022.