Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger

TENNIS

Porto Challenger: Ramkumar-Paris duo loses doubles final

Top seeds Sander Arends and Luke Johonson beat Joshua Paris and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles final of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Porto, Portugal.

The champion team collected 125 ATP points and €8,450. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,870.

In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Brazzaville, Congo, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur beat Dev Javia and Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-2 in the doubles final. It was the tenth doubles title for Prajwal and second for Adil.

-Kamesh Srinivasan