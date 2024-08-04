TENNIS
Porto Challenger: Ramkumar-Paris duo loses doubles final
Top seeds Sander Arends and Luke Johonson beat Joshua Paris and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles final of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Porto, Portugal.
The champion team collected 125 ATP points and €8,450. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,870.
In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Brazzaville, Congo, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur beat Dev Javia and Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-2 in the doubles final. It was the tenth doubles title for Prajwal and second for Adil.
Results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 220/7 (48); Kuldeep Yadav removes Wellalage on 39
- Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: First set level 1-1
- Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger
- VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian shooting coach Samresh Jung
- Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC highlights, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 1-1 PFC; Majcen and Aimen score in tight contest
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE