MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 4.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 17:58 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ramanathan and Paris pocketed 75 points and €4,870.
Ramanathan and Paris pocketed 75 points and €4,870. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Ramanathan and Paris pocketed 75 points and €4,870. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Porto Challenger: Ramkumar-Paris duo loses doubles final

Top seeds Sander Arends and Luke Johonson beat Joshua Paris and Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2 in the doubles final of the €148,625 Challenger tennis tournament in Porto, Portugal.

The champion team collected 125 ATP points and €8,450. The runners-up pocketed 75 points and €4,870.

In the $25,000 ITF men’s event in Brazzaville, Congo, S.D. Prajwal Dev and Adil Kalyanpur beat Dev Javia and Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-2 in the doubles final. It was the tenth doubles title for Prajwal and second for Adil.

Results
€148,625 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Doubles (final): Sander Arends (Ned) & Luke Johnson (GBR) by Joshua Paris (GBR) & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2.
$25,000 ITF men, Brazzaville, Congo Doubles (final): S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur by Dev Javia & Rishi Reddy 7-5, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

Ramkumar Ramanathan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 220/7 (48); Kuldeep Yadav removes Wellalage on 39
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: First set level 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian shooting coach Samresh Jung
    PTI
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC highlights, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 1-1 PFC; Majcen and Aimen score in tight contest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, August 3: Ramkumar Ramanathan reaches doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada appeal over Beijing figure skating medal rejected by CAS
    Reuters
  4. Indian sports wrap, August 2: Ramesh Budihal, Kamali P defend titles in Mahabs Point Break Challenge
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympics: Why is rhythmic gymnastics predominantly a women-only sport?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 220/7 (48); Kuldeep Yadav removes Wellalage on 39
    Team Sportstar
  2. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: First set level 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 4: Ramkumar Ramanathan loses doubles final in Porto Challenger
    Team Sportstar
  4. VIDEO: Tokyo setback made Manu stronger, says Indian shooting coach Samresh Jung
    PTI
  5. Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC highlights, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 1-1 PFC; Majcen and Aimen score in tight contest
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment