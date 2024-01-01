The transfer season started right at the turn of 2024, with teams looking to shift and shuffle packs in the winter window. Though the span of the window is smaller than that in summer, it has historically witnessed some exciting moves in Europe as well as around the world.
Sportstar ACES Awards 2024: Vote for your favourite athletes
Here is a list of the starting and ending times of the winter transfer window for major leagues around the world
When does January transfer window 2024 open and close?
Premier League
Bundesliga
La Liga
Serie A
Ligue 1
MLS
Saudi Pro League
Indian Super League
Women’s Super League
Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline.
Latest on Sportstar
- January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?
- Shruti Mishra, Priya Konjengbam are future India stars in doubles: Coach Pradeep Raju
- Argentina set to retire Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey
- Premier League: ‘Kind of the way our season has gone,’ says Tottenham’s Postecoglou after Sarr injury
- Statsman: Deepti Sharma’s unique milestone and all the numbers from India women’s Test cricket run
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE