January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?

The transfer season started right at the turn of 2024, with teams looking to shift and shuffle packs in the winter window. Though the span of the window is smaller than that in summer, it has historically witnessed some exciting moves in Europe as well as around the world.

Here is a list of the starting and ending times of the winter transfer window for major leagues around the world

When does January transfer window 2024 open and close? Premier League The Premier League (United Kingdom) transfer market will officially open on Monday, January 1 and run to Thursday, February 1 at 11 p.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m IST (Friday, February 2) Bundesliga The window for Bundesliga (German) opens as of Monday, January 1 and will close at 5 p.m. GMT on Thursday, February 1 / 10:30 p.m IST. La Liga The La Liga (Spain) window will open on Tuesday, January 2 and will shut on Thursday, February 1 at 11 p.m. GMT / 4:30 a.m IST (Friday, February 2) Serie A The Serie A (Italy) market opens on Tuesday, January 2 and will close on Thursday, February 1, at 7 p.m. GMT / 12:30 a.m IST (Friday, February 2) Ligue 1 For Ligue 1 (France) winter window will open on Monday, January 1 and will end on Wednesday, January 31 at midnight / 4:30 a.m IST (Thursday, February 1) MLS The Major League Soccer (USA) transfer window remains open until April with the 2024 season starting on February 22. Saudi Pro League The Saudi Pro League (Saudi Arabia) market reopens on January 1 and will remain in business until January 30. Indian Super League The transfer market in ISL (India) opens on January 1 and will shut on Wednesday, January 30 at 11:59:59 p.m IST. Women’s Super League The WSL (United Kingdom) summer window opens on Monday, January 1 and runs through to Wednesday, January 31.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline.