AFCON 2024: DR Congo holds favourites Morocco to a draw at Cup of Nations

Morocco scored early but the pre-tournament favourites had to share the points in a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 22:12 IST , SAN PEDRO, Ivory Coast - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi plays the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group F match between Morocco and DR Congo.
Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi plays the ball during the African Cup of Nations Group F match between Morocco and DR Congo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Achraf Hakimi scored in the sixth minute for Morocco, whose run to the semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar 14 months ago has made it the team to beat at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

But the Congolese squandered a first half penalty before substitute Silas Katompa swept home a deserved 76th minute equaliser at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

The two other protagonists in the group – Tanzania and Zambia – were meeting later on Sunday at San Pedro.

