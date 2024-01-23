MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament

Equatorial Guinea, a country of only 1.6 million people and with a team comprised mainly of players from the lower leagues in Spain, upset the Ivorians 4-0 on Monday.

Published : Jan 23, 2024 17:31 IST , Abidjan - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ivory Coast’s midfielder #8 Franck Kessie reacts after Equatorial Guinea won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast’s midfielder #8 Franck Kessie reacts after Equatorial Guinea won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ivory Coast’s midfielder #8 Franck Kessie reacts after Equatorial Guinea won the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast | Photo Credit: AFP

Ivory Coast will spend Tuesday and Wednesday waiting to see whether it will be able to continue at its own tournament after a horror loss in its last African Cup of Nations group game, which will go down as the biggest shock in finals history.

Equatorial Guinea, a country of only 1.6 million people and with a motley team comprised mainly of players from the lower leagues in Spain, upset the Ivorians 4-0 on Monday in the heaviest defeat ever suffered by a host nation.

It was a humiliating loss that left the Ivorians, jeered off by their own supporters, third in Group A and now waiting to see whether they will qualify for the last 16.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed finishers.

With Groups A and B completed on Monday, the Ivorians are still in contention especially after neighbours Ghana conceded two goals in stoppage time against Mozambique and drew 2-2 to finish third in Group B.

ALSO READ: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki

While the Ivorians collected three points from their trio of group games, Ghana managed only two and are likely to be eliminated with Groups C and D concluding on Tuesday and Groups E and F on Wednesday.

Ghana’s shock demise was a glimmer of light on a dark day for the Ivorians, whose defeat set off rioting among angry supporters with vehicles and buses stoned along the route from the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

The game was an endless series of missed chances for the Ivorians while everything their lowly-ranked opponents touched turned to gold.

“In life, there are sometimes matches that turn into nightmares, matches where everything seems linked,” said Ivory Coast coach Jean Louis Gasset.

“We call this the disaster scenario. We have three points because we won a match,” he said of its 2-0 success in the tournament opener against Guinea Bissau on Jan. 13.

“And we hope to still qualify as one of the four best third-place finishers. We are waiting for the results of others.”

Gasset, a former France assistant coach, said he could not fathom what went wrong.

“This is a difficult question. What went wrong with the players? I don’t think is their state of mind. When I see players crying in the locker room, it hurts me. The players tried. I think we’ve tried everything,” he added.

“When you have a scenario like this, which borders on a nightmare, there is not much to say or do.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

AFCON 2024 /

Ivory Coast /

African Cup of Nations /

Equatorial Guinea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Syria begins to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament
    Reuters
  3. Asian Cup 2023: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki
    Reuters
  4. Satwik-Chirag pair regains world no. 1 ranking
    PTI
  5. Kiran George enters main draw of Indonesia Masters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament
    Reuters
  2. Asian Cup 2023: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki
    Reuters
  3. India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Syria begins to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference, best third-placed teams
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Syria LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Asian Cup 2023 match, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Syria Live Score, AFC Asian Cup: IND 0-0 SYR; Syria begins to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFCON 2024: Anxious wait to see if Cup of Nations host Ivory Coast stays in tournament
    Reuters
  3. Asian Cup 2023: Japan coach Moriyasu appalled by racist abuse directed at keeper Suzuki
    Reuters
  4. Satwik-Chirag pair regains world no. 1 ranking
    PTI
  5. Kiran George enters main draw of Indonesia Masters
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment