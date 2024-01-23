AFCON 2024: Mozambique rally late to send Ghana to brink of exit

Mozambique scored two goals in the stoppage time to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw in their Group B clash at the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday, a result that likely spells the end of the tournament for the much-fancied west Africans.

Two penalties from Jordan Ayew had Ghana comfortably ahead and looking well placed to finish second in the group behind the Cape Verde Islands, but a late rally handed Mozambique a share of the spoils.

It was not enough for Mozambique, who finished bottom of the group, but only behind Ghana on goal-difference.

Two points from three matches is not likely to be enough for Ghana to qualify for the knockout rounds as one of four best third-placed finishers.

Ghana will have to wait for the conclusion of the first round matches on Wednesday before knowing their fate but at previous tournaments two points has proven insufficient to progress as one of the lucky losers.

Libyan referee Mutaz Ibrahim awarded three penalties in the game, all for handballs.

Jordan Ayew stuck away the first in the 15th minute and then a second after 70th minutes following a decision that seemed harsh on Mozambique centre back Reinildo, who had an outstanding game.

Dede Ayew, who had come on at halftime for a record 37th Cup of Nations finals appearance, was then caught out for a handball one minute into stoppage time, suddenly offering Mozambique the possibility of a comeback.

Geny Catamo converted the kick and then three minutes later swung in the corner that Reinildo headed home to secure the equaliser.

Ghana, who were one of five African teams at the last World Cup and coached by former Premier League manager Chris Hughton, have looked unconvincing throughout their three games in the Ivory Coast, which included a surprise loss to the Cape Verde Islands in their first match.

Cape Verde topped the group on seven points and Egypt were second on three, having drawn all their games 2-2.