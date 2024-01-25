MagazineBuy Print

AFCON 2024: Moroco coach handed two match ban

Regragui had been involved in an on-field spat with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba at the end of the Group F match in San Pedro on Sunday.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 06:57 IST , ABIDJAN

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui stands at his bench prior the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and DR Congo.
FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui stands at his bench prior the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and DR Congo. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Morocco’s head coach Walid Regragui stands at his bench prior the African Cup of Nations Group F soccer match between Morocco and DR Congo. | Photo Credit: AP

Morocco coach Walid Regragui was suspended for two matches just hours before his side’s final group match at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football officials said.

Regragui, who led his country to the World Cup semi-finals in 2022, had been involved in an on-field spat with Democratic Republic of Congo captain Chancel Mbemba at the end of their Group F match in San Pedro on Sunday.

The incident led to scuffles between opposing players as well as staff on the pitch and alleged fighting in the tunnel at the stadium, but out of public view.

Morocco said they were appealing the decision, which came ahead of Morocco’s showdown against Zambia in San Pedro on Wednesday, which will brings the group phase of the tournament to a close.

Regragui had gone to shake Mbemba’s hand at the end of the match but held onto it as he tried to remonstrate with the defender, who repeatedly tried to pull away before breaking loose.

Related Topics

Morocco /

Walid Regragui /

Africa Cup of Nations /

World Cup

