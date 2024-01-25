MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit

Algerian Football Federation president Wali Sadi said on Wednesday that he has agreed to end Belmadi’s contract following Tuesday’s “bitter elimination” from the tournament.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 06:42 IST , ABIDJAN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Algeria’s French coach Djamel Belmadi looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria.
Algeria’s French coach Djamel Belmadi looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Algeria’s French coach Djamel Belmadi looks on during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group D football match between Mauritania and Algeria. | Photo Credit: AFP

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has resigned after his team’s second straight group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algerian Football Federation president Wali Sadi said on Wednesday that he has agreed to end Belmadi’s contract following Tuesday’s “bitter elimination” from the tournament.

“We thank coach Djamel Belmadi for everything he did for the team and wish him good luck in the rest of his career,” Sadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Algeria’s 1-0 loss to Mauritania in their final group game left the two-time champion with just two points from three games. A draw would have been enough for the Desert Foxes to reach the last 16.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Mauritania’s win was the country’s first-ever Africa Cup victory in just its third participation in the tournament.

Angola finished top of Group D on seven points, followed by Burkina Faso on four, and Mauritania joined them in the knockout stage with three.

Belmadi reportedly informed the team after the match of his wish to step down.

Algeria fans reacted with fury to the loss. There were scuffles at the team hotel as fans tried to reach Belmadi and his players.

Related stories

Related Topics

Djamel Belmadi /

Algeria /

African Cup of Nations /

AFCON 2024 /

Burkina Faso /

Angola

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTT Star Contender Goa: Nithya Mani among seven Indians to reach main draw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit
    AP
  2. Keane drops Republic of Ireland manager hint
    AFP
  3. League Cup to keep two-legged semifinals despite fixture concerns
    AFP
  4. Four more fans given stadium bans after Maignan racially abused
    AP
  5. AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey wants Kerala to contribute more to Indian football
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit
    AP
  2. IND vs ENG, 1st Test LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch the 1st Test between India and England
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs ENG 1st Test Dream11 Prediction: India vs England predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs ENG, head to head record: India vs England overall stats, most runs and wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTT Star Contender Goa: Nithya Mani among seven Indians to reach main draw
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment