Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi resigns after second straight Africa Cup group-stage exit

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has resigned after his team’s second straight group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algerian Football Federation president Wali Sadi said on Wednesday that he has agreed to end Belmadi’s contract following Tuesday’s “bitter elimination” from the tournament.

“We thank coach Djamel Belmadi for everything he did for the team and wish him good luck in the rest of his career,” Sadi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Algeria’s 1-0 loss to Mauritania in their final group game left the two-time champion with just two points from three games. A draw would have been enough for the Desert Foxes to reach the last 16.

Mauritania’s win was the country’s first-ever Africa Cup victory in just its third participation in the tournament.

Angola finished top of Group D on seven points, followed by Burkina Faso on four, and Mauritania joined them in the knockout stage with three.

Belmadi reportedly informed the team after the match of his wish to step down.

Algeria fans reacted with fury to the loss. There were scuffles at the team hotel as fans tried to reach Belmadi and his players.