Keane drops Republic of Ireland manager hint

Roy Keane has suggested he’s open to becoming the next manager of the Republic of Ireland following the departure of Stephen Kenny.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 23:07 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane was the assistant manager during Martin O’Neill’s five-year reign.
Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane was the assistant manager during Martin O'Neill's five-year reign. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane was the assistant manager during Martin O’Neill’s five-year reign. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Roy Keane has suggested he’s open to becoming the next manager of the Republic of Ireland following the departure of Stephen Kenny.

Former Manchester United and Ireland captain Keane was the assistant manager during Martin O’Neill’s five-year reign.

And the 52-year-old Keane indicated Wednesday he’d be prepared to return to the international arena when asked about the vacancy on the Stick to Football YouTube show.

“International football, I enjoyed it when I was a coach,” he said.

“I liked the dynamics of it where you’re not in every day and it’s not about bringing players in and dealing with the board every week or the academy. Yeah, that does appeal.”

ALSO READ | League Cup to keep two-legged semifinals despite fixture concerns

Keane, however, remains a controversial figure within Irish football.

The midfielder divided opinion as a player following his premature return from the 2002 World Cup finals after a row with then manager Mick McCarthy.

Keane’s abrasive style has helped him forge a career as a television pundit but proved less effective during his relatively short spells as manager of English clubs Sunderland and Ipswich.

The Football Association of Ireland decided against giving Kenny a new contract after November’s friendly draw at home to New Zealand, which followed a disappointing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Since then, Keane’s fellow former Republic international Chris Hughton has been linked with the post.

He was unavailable when the job came up but Hughton is now a free agent after being sacked by Ghana following their failure to reach the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.

