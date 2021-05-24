AIFF's detailed plan to send Indian women's team to 2027 World Cup endorsed by Ministry, SAI

Endeavouring to send the women's national team to the 2027 FIFA World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has charted a detailed plan in this regard, which has been "endorsed and supported" by both the Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India.

"We have laid a detailed plan for the (current) U-18 girls in our attempt to qualify for the 2027 World Cup. The plan has been endorsed and supported by the Ministry of Sports and SAI, for which we stay eternally grateful," AIFF general secretary Kushal Das told PTI.

Last December, AIFF President Praful Patel had said the federation was hoping for the women's team to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

Supporting his view, the sports ministry had asked the AIFF to prepare a "concrete and actionable" roadmap to work towards the team's qualification in the 2027 edition of the world's biggest football event for women.

"We want to carry this message to all girls who aspire to play the sport, that the football federation stands by them and wants to see them compete at the highest level," Das said.

"We are confident that the legacy that the U-17 World Cup in 2022 leaves behind, will allow and inspire girls in India to play more. That, in itself, will mark a major shift in the paradigm of sporting culture in India, and the society overall."

The U-17 women's World Cup will be held in India from October 11 to 30 next year, the FIFA Council said last Thursday. India is also scheduled to host the AFC Women's Asian Cup in 2022.