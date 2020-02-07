I-League: Aizawl hands East Bengal 1-0 defeat

Argentine midfielder Matias Veron, who came on as a substitute late in second half, found the only goal of the match as Aizawl FC beat home favourite East Bengal by a solitary goal in the I-League clash at Kalyani Stadium on Friday. Veron’s goal also helped the former champion secure its second win in 10 appearances.



East Bengal’s new coach Mario Rivera brought in five changes to the side that lost its previous match against the AIFF youth team Indian Arrows at the same venue. The host dominated the first half but failed to create much of an impact in the offensive zone. New striker Ansumana Kromah, who made his way into the side in place of suspended Marcos de la Espada, did not look sharp enough to beat the opposition defence despite host creating a few scoring opportunities.



The home side’s finishing didn't improve even after the change of ends as the visitor tired to regroup and find its way into the game. Aizawl FC coach Stanley Rozario introduced Veron in the 63rd minute looking to spruce up the attack and the strategy paid off 10 minutes minute later when the East Bengal citadel fell.

William Lalnunfela led the Aizawl attack from the right wing before essaying a cross for Justice Morgan on top of the box. The Nigerian forward pushed a through-pass for Veron who collected neatly and drove the ball home with a low shot.



Aizawl improved its tally to 11 points from 10 matches to move into the seventh position, while East Bengal, also on 11 points from 10 matches, dropped to the eighth spot.