Ajax removes director of football Mislintat with immediate effect

Ajax Amsterdam has parted ways with its director of football, Sven Mislintat, with immediate effect, the Dutch club said on Sunday.

In May, Ajax appointed Mislintat as the successor to Marc Overmars but the association proved to be shortlived.

“Several attempts to restore broad support have not led to the desired outcome. This leads to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing results,” Ajax interim CEO Jan van Halst said in a statement.

Ajax, who finished third last season, is languishing in 14th place in the 18-team Eredivisie with five points from four matches.

It has failed to win a league match since the opening weekend of the season. On Sunday, Ajax had to abandon its home Eredivisie game after fans started rioting when champions Feyenoord took a 3-0 lead.