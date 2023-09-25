MagazineBuy Print

Ajax removes director of football Mislintat with immediate effect

Ajax, who finished third last season, are languishing in 14th place in the 18-team Eredivisie with five points from four matches.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 10:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Sven Mislintat during a press conference.
Sven Mislintat during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Sven Mislintat during a press conference. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ajax Amsterdam has parted ways with its director of football, Sven Mislintat, with immediate effect, the Dutch club said on Sunday.

In May, Ajax appointed Mislintat as the successor to Marc Overmars but the association proved to be shortlived.

Atletico Madrid beats Real Madrid 3-1 in La Liga to end rival’s perfect start to the season

“Several attempts to restore broad support have not led to the desired outcome. This leads to unrest in and around the club, also due to the disappointing results,” Ajax interim CEO Jan van Halst said in a statement.

Ajax, who finished third last season, is languishing in 14th place in the 18-team Eredivisie with five points from four matches.

It has failed to win a league match since the opening weekend of the season. On Sunday, Ajax had to abandon its home Eredivisie game after fans started rioting when champions Feyenoord took a 3-0 lead.

Related Topics

Sven Mislintat /

Ajax

