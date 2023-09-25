MagazineBuy Print

Mbappe injury ‘nothing serious’, says PSG coach Luis Enrique

Mbappe appeared to hurt his left leg in a tangle with Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, in which his ankle turned, just seven minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 09:41 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

AFP
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe grimaces after sustaining an injury during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille.
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe grimaces after sustaining an injury during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: Aurelien Morissard/AP
infoIcon

PSG's Kylian Mbappe grimaces after sustaining an injury during the French League One match between Paris Saint Germain and Olympique de Marseille. | Photo Credit: Aurelien Morissard/AP

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique played down concerns over the ankle injury which forced Kylian Mbappe off in the first half of his side’s 4-0 win over Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Mbappe appeared to hurt his left leg in a tangle with Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi, in which his ankle turned, just seven minutes into the match at the Parc des Princes.

RELATED | PSG routs bitter rival Marseille 4-0

PSG was awarded a free-kick from which Achraf Hakimi put it in front, before Mbappe went off the pitch for treatment.

He briefly returned to the field and then came off again, removing his left boot and consulting the team doctor.

The France superstar then attempted to carry on but gave up and walked off looking in some discomfort to be replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 31st minute.

“I don’t know exactly what happened but I think it was a knock. He tried to change the strapping on it and continue but the pain wouldn’t go away,” Luis Enrique said after the game.

“I don’t think it is anything serious and I suppose he will be back soon but it is better not to take risks when a player is not 100 percent.”

Mbappe had scored eight goals in five appearances for PSG in this campaign prior to Sunday, since returning to the first-team fold following a contract dispute during the close season.

His replacement Ramos scored his first two goals for PSG in Sunday’s win.

