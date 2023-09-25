MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Klopp hails ‘massive’ strides made by Nunez

Nunez's double off the bench to beat Newcastle last month played a major part in that points tally and he produced another moment of quality for the decisive goal against the Hammers.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 10:31 IST , Liverpool - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp during the West Hame game.
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp during the West Hame game. | Photo Credit: PETER POWELL/REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez with manager Juergen Klopp during the West Hame game. | Photo Credit: PETER POWELL/REUTERS

Jurgen Klopp said Darwin Nunez has made “massive” improvements in his second season at Liverpool after the Uruguayan’s stunning goal helped the Reds to a 3-1 win over West Ham on Sunday.

After a sharp decline in standards last season, Liverpool looks more like its old self in the early weeks of the new campaign as five wins and a draw in its first six Premier League games sees Klopp’s men sit two points adrift of Manchester City at the top of the table.

Nunez’s double off the bench to beat Newcastle last month played a major part in that points tally and he produced another moment of quality for the decisive goal against the Hammers.

Alexis Mac Allister’s dinked pass opened up the West Ham defence and Nunez volleyed home first time for his fourth goal of the season.

The 24-year-old struggled to live up to a 75 million euro (£65 million) price tag during his first season at Anfield and did not start the season as Klopp’s preferred option up front.

“Massive steps in the last few weeks. He is a threat. You all saw the goal,” said Klopp.

“The defensive work he puts in now, that’s probably the main difference. He always wanted, but it was less coordinated. Now that looks much better and we found a way how we can do it around him.”

Liverpool has come from behind in four of its opening seven games of the season.

This time it went in front through Mohamed Salah’s penalty but was pegged back before half-time by Jarrod Bowen’s diving header.

Nunez restored the lead on the hour mark and Diogo Jota sealed the points five minutes from time.

And Klopp is heartened by the character his side is showing as they bed in an entirely new midfield.

“These boys are good footballers and when they have a great day they are extremely good. But when it doesn’t start as well – that’s why I liked the development into the game,” he added.

“This time we didn’t concede first but we conceded anyway. It feels the same, to be honest, not great. But again the reaction was really top and that’s for us in the moment the most important thing because we have to become this kind of team where it is really difficult to deal with.”

