MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ARS vs TOT: Arsenal suffers Rice injury scare in North London derby against Tottenham in Premier League

England international Rice, who joined from West Ham United for a fee of around 100 million pounds, was ineffective before the break and replaced by Jorginho at halftime.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 22:33 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Declan Rice reacts after the match.
Arsenal’s Declan Rice reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Declan Rice reacts after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Arsenal suffered a potential injury blow as record signing Declan Rice was forced off at halftime with a back issue in the 2-2 home draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

England international Rice, who joined from West Ham United for a fee of around 100 million pounds ($122 million), was ineffective before the break and replaced by Jorginho at halftime.

“He had some discomfort in his back,” manager Mikel Arteta told reporters. “We have to assess him. It’s strange when a player like him asks to come off because he’s uncomfortable.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win

“Hopefully, it’s not (long term).”

Arteta was left to rue his side’s failure to hang on to leads given them by Cristian Romero’s own goal and Bukayo Saka’s penalty -- Son Heung-min replying both times for Tottenham.

“We’re disappointed not to win the game, especially when you go ahead twice,” Arteta, whose side remains undefeated but slipped to fifth in the standings, said.

“It’s a shame that we didn’t win it. When we scored again and then conceded straight away, it affected the team emotionally, and we lacked some composure on the ball.”

ALSO READ: La Liga: Vinicius drops out of Madrid squad for Atletico derby clash

Son’s second goal came after Jorginho was caught in possession by James Maddison, who then passed to the South Korean to easily beat David Raya.

It was a horrible moment for the Italian former Chelsea midfielder, but Arteta sprang to the defence of his player.

“I love him, and we love him, errors are part of football. We are all with him,” Arteta said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

Mikel Arteta /

Arsenal /

Tottenham Hotspur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: World Cup-bound batters make merry as India seals series
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Dutch police use tear gas to disperse rioters after Ajax v Feyenoord suspended
    Reuters
  3. ARS vs TOT: Arsenal suffers Rice injury scare in North London derby against Tottenham in Premier League
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Mumbai Indians teammate for four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. ARS vs TOT: Arsenal suffers Rice injury scare in North London derby against Tottenham in Premier League
    Reuters
  2. LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal, Tottenham high on confidence ahead of season’s first North London derby
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: World Cup-bound batters make merry as India seals series
    Lalith Kalidas
  2. Dutch police use tear gas to disperse rioters after Ajax v Feyenoord suspended
    Reuters
  3. ARS vs TOT: Arsenal suffers Rice injury scare in North London derby against Tottenham in Premier League
    Reuters
  4. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Mumbai Indians teammate for four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment