Ajax v Feyenoord suspended after fans throw flares on pitch

When flares were thrown onto the pitch for a second time, with many landing near the goal, the referee stopped the contest and directed the players down the tunnel.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 21:11 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. 
Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons.  | Photo Credit: AP
Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons.  | Photo Credit: AP

Ajax Amsterdam’s home Eredivisie game against defending champions Feyenoord was suspended on Sunday as fans threw flares onto the pitch, and mounted police used tear gas to disperse rioting fans outside the stadium.

A group of angry Ajax fans tried to force their way into the Arena stadium after the game was halted, leading the police to disperse them with tear gas, Amsterdam police wrote on social media platform X.

“After the stopped game supporters broke into the main (stadium) entrance. Order has since been restored,” the police said.

“It is a jet black day, this makes it even worse,” Ajax coach Maurice Steijn told broadcaster  NOS.

Ajax was 3-0 down in the second half when the game was suspended.

Ajax, which has had a poor start to the season with just one win, sit 13th in the 18-team league and it conceded all three goals in the first half.

When flares were thrown onto the pitch for a second time, with many landing near the goal, the referee stopped the match and directed the players down the tunnel.

Fans paid no heed as the club displayed the message “Lighting of fireworks is prohibited” on the big screen at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

“De Klassieker has been permanently suspended after repeated fireworks on the field,”  Eredivisie said in a statement.

“More information on playing out this game will follow later.”

Ajax finished third last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 13 seasons. It had finished champions seven times and runners-up another five over the previous 12 seasons. 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
