MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win

Watkins tore apart the home defence on the counter and angled his shot deftly through Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez’s legs and in off the far post.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 20:59 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring the winner against Chelsea.
Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring the winner against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins celebrates after scoring the winner against Chelsea. | Photo Credit: AP

A 73rd-minute strike by Ollie Watkins earned Aston Villa all three points at goal-starved, 10-man Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watkins tore through the home defence on the counter and angled his shot deftly through Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez’s legs before it bounced in off the far post.

“It is always nice to score and help the team to win. It had been a few games I hadn’t scored. I knew the goals would come but I am delighted it has come in a game that helps the team and helps us get the three points,” Watkins said.

Chelsea had been in charge for most of the match, with Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson finding space behind the defenders.

Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal

But, as so often in recent months, they failed to find the telling shot with Villa’s Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stopping a string of chances.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively assembled team have not scored for their last three matches and Villa fans delighted in singing that he would be sacked in the morning.

Villa, pushed back for most of the first half, found more ambition after Malo Gusto was sent off in the 58th minute following a VAR check for a late tackle on Lucas Digne.

The French defender had slid in on Digne on the wing and was first shown a yellow card before referee Jarred Gillett was called over to check the monitor and change his decision.

Nicolo Zaniolo and Digne caused Chelsea’s depleted defence problems and Villa defended their lead energetically, despite the match coming only three days after a 3-2 defeat by Legia Warsaw in the Europa Conference League.

“We played against a top team in Poland the other day and then it was a quick turnaround. We showed our resilience, kept playing our game,” Watkins said.

Villa moved up a place to sixth in the table with the win, while Chelsea, in their worst start to a season for more than 40 years, stayed 14th.

Related stories

Related Topics

Ollie Watkins /

Aston Villa /

Chelsea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Jadeja strikes twice as Australia loses eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games and Olympics problems can be solved through negotiations, says AFC secretary general Windsor John
    Stan Rayan
  4. LIV vs WHU: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League
    Reuters
  5. Ajax v Feyenoord suspended after fans throw flares on pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Asian Games and Olympics problems can be solved through negotiations, says AFC secretary general Windsor John
    Stan Rayan
  2. Ajax v Feyenoord suspended after fans throw flares on pitch
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win
    Reuters
  4. Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal
    AP
  5. Manchester United’s Rashford unhurt in car crash
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Jadeja strikes twice as Australia loses eight wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games and Olympics problems can be solved through negotiations, says AFC secretary general Windsor John
    Stan Rayan
  4. LIV vs WHU: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League
    Reuters
  5. Ajax v Feyenoord suspended after fans throw flares on pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment