MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Vinicius drops out of Madrid squad for Atletico derby clash

Spanish media reported Vinicius’ absence was because of stomach problems rather than related to his hamstring recovery.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 20:53 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Vinicius last played for Madrid against Celta Vigo on August 25.
Vinicius last played for Madrid against Celta Vigo on August 25. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Vinicius last played for Madrid against Celta Vigo on August 25. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was ruled out of the derby clash against Atletico Madrid on Sunday just hours before the match in La Liga.

Los Blancos coach Carlo Ancelotti said Saturday the Brazilian winger would be in the squad for the first time after a hamstring injury as he was training well, but that Madrid would take no risks with him.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24 - Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal

“Vinicius Junior, last-minute absentee from the squad,” wrote Madrid on social media network X, formerly Twitter.

Spanish media reported Vinicius’ absence was because of stomach problems rather than related to his hamstring recovery.

Vinicius last played for Madrid, which holds a 100 per cent record, against Celta Vigo on August 25, when he suffered the injury.

Related Topics

La Liga 2023-24 /

La Liga /

Vinicius Junior /

Real Madrid /

Atletico Madrid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Vinicius drops out of Madrid squad for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Ashwin removes Labuschagne after rain break; Australia target 317 in 33 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Japan stops India’s giant-killing run journey in Volleyball with a win at Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Vinicius drops out of Madrid squad for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  2. Xavi to extend Barcelona contract until 2025
    AFP
  3. Sergio Ramos makes another debut for Sevilla in a 1-0 win over Las Palmas
    AP
  4. Real Madrid comes from behind to beat Real Sociedad in La Liga
    Reuters
  5. Mason Greenwood makes first Getafe appearance
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Vinicius drops out of Madrid squad for Atletico derby clash
    AFP
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Ashwin removes Labuschagne after rain break; Australia target 317 in 33 overs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally on September 24
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Japan stops India’s giant-killing run journey in Volleyball with a win at Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment