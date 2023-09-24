MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal

Ten minutes of stoppage time could not separate the sides as the draw ensured both remain undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 20:46 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Heung-Min Son hands the captain’s armband to Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023 in London, England.
Heung-Min Son hands the captain’s armband to Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Heung-Min Son hands the captain’s armband to Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min’s brace earned his side a 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the Premier League as the visitors twice came from behind in an absorbing derby on Sunday.

Cristian Romero’s own goal after 26 minutes handed Arsenal the lead, but Son equalised shortly before halftime as the visitors grew into the game.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal

Romero then conceded a penalty that was converted by Bukayo Saka in the 54th minute but Tottenham hit back almost immediately as Son punished a terrible mistake by Arsenal substitute Jorginho.

Both sides had chances to take maximum points, with Son close to a hat-trick for Tottenham and Saka having a shot saved.

Ten minutes of stoppage time could not separate the sides as the draw ensured both remain undefeated in the league this season with 14 points from six games.

