MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal

Inter needed a special strike from Federico Dimarco in the second half to break down Empoli’s resolute defence, which had conceded 12 goals in its previous four matches.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 18:28 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Inter Milan’s Federico Dimarco celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Inter Milan’s perfect start to the Serie A season continued with a 1-0 win at Empoli on Sunday but the Nerazzurri found it harder than they perhaps expected against a side that has yet to register a point or score a goal after five matches.

It needed a special strike from Federico Dimarco in the second half to break down Empoli’s resolute defence, which had conceded 12 goals in its previous four matches.

More than half of those came in last weekend’s 7-0 defeat at Roma, which led to the dismissal of coach Paolo Zanetti and the hiring of Aurelio Andreazzoli for his third spell at the club.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal, Tottenham high on confidence ahead of season’s first North London derby

Inter has now won all five of its Serie A matches, conceding just one goal, and moved three points ahead of second-place AC Milan.

Defending champion Napoli can move to within five points of Inter with a win at Bologna later. Roma, Atalanta and Fiorentina were also playing later.

Inter travelled to Empoli full of confidence after last weekend’s 5-1 thrashing of Milan in the city derby. It also drew 1-1 at Real Sociedad in their Champions League opener on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Manchester United’s Rashford unhurt in car crash

The Nerazzurri piled on the pressure from the start and had two good opportunities in the opening two minutes, while a Matteo Darmian header had to be headed off the line by Empoli defender Ardian Ismajli in the 10th minute.

Inter thought it had broken the deadlock in the 35th, but Marcus Thuram’s goal was ruled out for offside.

The visitors did finally make the breakthrough six minutes into the second half. An Inter corner was headed out but only as far as Dimarco on the edge of the area, and he unleashed a precise shot on the half-volley into the top far corner.

Related Topics

Serie A /

Inter /

Empoli /

Napoli /

AC Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal
    AP
  2. WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Mumbai Indians teammate for four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Red Bull operating on another level thanks to the Max factor
    Reuters
  4. India vs Myanmar LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 1-0 MYA; Indian football team leads with Sunil Chhetri goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal
    AP
  2. Manchester United’s Rashford unhurt in car crash
    AFP
  3. Palmeiras stadium’s facial recognition on match tickets helps police arrest criminals
    Reuters
  4. Ligue 1: Brest goes top of the table with 1-0 win over struggling Lyon
    AP
  5. Ten Hag sees Burnley win as turning point in Manchester United season
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serie A: Inter stays perfect with 1-0 win at Empoli, which is still without a point or a goal
    AP
  2. WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav smashes Mumbai Indians teammate for four consecutive sixes in IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Red Bull operating on another level thanks to the Max factor
    Reuters
  4. India vs Myanmar LIVE score, Asian Games updates: IND 1-0 MYA; Indian football team leads with Sunil Chhetri goal
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS: India registers its highest ODI score against Australia
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment