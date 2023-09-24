Manchester United’s Rashford unhurt in car crash

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash following his participation in a 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.
The incident happened when Rashford had left United’s Carrington training ground in his white Rolls Royce.
Erik ten Hag’s squad had returned on the team coach from Burnley before leaving the training base in their personal cars.
Pictures and video emerged online showing the aftermath of the incident.
Rashford played the full 90 minutes of United’s win at Turf Moor as they snapped a three-game losing streak.
