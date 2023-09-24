MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United’s Rashford unhurt in car crash

The incident happened when Rashford had left United’s Carrington training ground in his white Rolls Royce.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 17:49 IST , Manchester - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023, in Burnley, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023, in Burnley, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United controls the ball during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester United at Turf Moor on September 23, 2023, in Burnley, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash following his participation in a 1-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

The incident happened when Rashford had left United’s Carrington training ground in his white Rolls Royce.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal, Tottenham high on confidence ahead of season’s first North London derby

Erik ten Hag’s squad had returned on the team coach from Burnley before leaving the training base in their personal cars.

Pictures and video emerged online showing the aftermath of the incident.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes of United’s win at Turf Moor as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

Related Topics

Marcus Rashford /

Manchester United

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
