Inter Miami signs defender Marcelo Weigandt from Boca Juniors, Argentina

Weigandt, 24, joins the Club from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors, where he played in the youth ranks prior to breaking into the first team in 2019 and has 72 appearances across all competitions.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 23:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Marcelo Weigandt celebrates scoring for Argentina’s Boca Juniors
File Photo: Marcelo Weigandt celebrates scoring for Argentina’s Boca Juniors | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Marcelo Weigandt celebrates scoring for Argentina’s Boca Juniors | Photo Credit: AFP

Inter Miami CF signed defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Argentine side Club Atlético Boca Juniors through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The Club will also hold an option to extend the loan for the defender through the 2025 season.

Weigandt, 24, joins the Club from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors, where he played in the youth ranks prior to breaking into the first team in 2019.

“We’re pleased to bring defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Jrs. He is a skillful young defender that is fit and ready to contribute. Marcelo comes with experience in both domestic and international competitions. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles.” said Chief football Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

“I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the Club’s colors, and giving my all to help the team achieve our objectives,” said Weigandt.

ALSO READ | La Liga: Bellingham set to return for Real Madrid from red-card ban to face Athletic Bilbao

He has made a total 72 appearances across all competitions, including 15 in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, registering three goals and seven assists.

He has won five titles: two Argentine First Division titles (2020, 2022), a Copa de la Liga Profesional title (2022), a Supercopa de Argentina title (2022), and a Copa Argentina title (2019-20).

On the international stage, Weigandt has represented Argentina at U-17 and U-20 levels.

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
