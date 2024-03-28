Inter Miami signs defender Marcelo Weigandt from Boca Juniors, Argentina

Inter Miami CF signed defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Argentine side Club Atlético Boca Juniors through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.

The Club will also hold an option to extend the loan for the defender through the 2025 season.

Weigandt, 24, joins the Club from Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors, where he played in the youth ranks prior to breaking into the first team in 2019.

“We’re pleased to bring defender Marcelo Weigandt on loan from Boca Jrs. He is a skillful young defender that is fit and ready to contribute. Marcelo comes with experience in both domestic and international competitions. We think this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles.” said Chief football Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson.

“I’m excited and proud to be joining such an ambitious club like Inter Miami. I’m looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the Club’s colors, and giving my all to help the team achieve our objectives,” said Weigandt.

He has made a total 72 appearances across all competitions, including 15 in the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, registering three goals and seven assists.

He has won five titles: two Argentine First Division titles (2020, 2022), a Copa de la Liga Profesional title (2022), a Supercopa de Argentina title (2022), and a Copa Argentina title (2019-20).

On the international stage, Weigandt has represented Argentina at U-17 and U-20 levels.