MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches, English football’s governing body said on Thursday.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 20:23 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE - Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali.
FILE - Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE - Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali. | Photo Credit: AP

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been charged by the FA over alleged betting breaches, English football’s governing body said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old is serving a 10-month ban after being sanctioned by the Italian Football Federation last October over betting breaches committed when he was playing for AC Milan.

“It’s alleged that the Newcastle United midfielder breached FA Rule E8 50 times by placing bets on football matches between 12 August 2023 and 12 October 2023,” the FA said in a statement.

“Sandro Tonali has until 5 April 2024 to respond.”

Newcastle signed Tonali in July 2023 for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($75.57 million) - making him the most expensive Italian player in history.

“Sandro continues to fully comply with relevant investigations and he retains the club’s full support,” Newcastle said in a statement on Thursday.

Newcastle is 10th and host West Ham United on Saturday.

Related Topics

Sandro Tonali /

Newcastle United /

English Football League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 138/4 (17); Parag switches gears, hits fifty, Axar Patel ends Ashwin cameo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Chilwell misses training due to leg injury, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches
    Reuters
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024: Indians trail as Day One produces three leaders - Luiten, Nakajima and Manassero
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Chelsea’s Chilwell misses training due to leg injury, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  2. Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury
    AP
  4. Germany celebrates turnaround as confidence grows before hosting Euro 2024
    AP
  5. Ukraine‘s football victory provides welcome distraction from tragedy of war
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs DC Live Score, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals 138/4 (17); Parag switches gears, hits fifty, Axar Patel ends Ashwin cameo
    Team Sportstar
  2. Inter-Zonal Red-Ball tournament: Century for Dhara Gujjar; Anuja Patil, Debasmita Dutta claim fifers as women’s multi-day cricket returns
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chelsea’s Chilwell misses training due to leg injury, says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Newcastle’s Tonali charged by FA over betting breaches
    Reuters
  5. Hero Indian Open 2024: Indians trail as Day One produces three leaders - Luiten, Nakajima and Manassero
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment