MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leader Manchester City, while West Ham is seventh on 10 points.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 21:22 IST , Liverpool, England - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against West Ham United in the Premier League match at Anfield.
Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against West Ham United in the Premier League match at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal against West Ham United in the Premier League match at Anfield. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield on Sunday, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Tomas Soucek forced a brilliant save from Alisson with a downward header in the seventh minute, and two minutes later Michail Antonio headed a Soucek cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the Hammers were left to rue those early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.

That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win

The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put it ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn’t enough to get it anything from the game.

After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

That goal took the wind out of the Hammers’ sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leader Manchester City, while West Ham is seventh on 10 points.

De Zerbi’s double substitution leads Brighton to 3-1 win over Bournemouth with Mitoma brace

Roberto De Zerbi’s inspired double substitution helped Brighton come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls trailed to Dominic Solanke’s opportunist strike but went in level at the interval thanks to Milos Kerkez’s own-goal.

Brighton coach De Zerbi, who had made nine changes to his starting lineup from Thursday’s Europe League defeat by AEK Athens, sent on Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at halftime.

And the pair had an instant impact, combining for an exquisite goal just 15 seconds into the second half, with Mitoma applying the finishing touch.

Japan winger Mitoma then wrapped up the victory with a late header to leave the Cherries still winless from their first six league matches.

High-flying Brighton is third — three points behind leader Manchester City — with five wins in six games.

(with inputs from AP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

West Ham United /

Darwin Nunez /

Premier League /

Premier League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: India drops catches; Abbott, Hazlewood counter-attack
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to start ISL campaign on a positive note against Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. Premier League 2023-24: Arsenal, Tottenham high on confidence ahead of season’s first North London derby
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. Man City beats Nottingham Forest 2-0 despite Rodri red card
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2023-24: Son’s double earns Tottenham 2-2 draw at Arsenal
    Reuters
  3. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: India drops catches; Abbott, Hazlewood counter-attack
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to start ISL campaign on a positive note against Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment