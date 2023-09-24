LIV vs WHU, Premier League: Darwin delights as Liverpool defeats West Ham 3-1; Brighton routs Bournemouth

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez netted a brilliant goal as his side romped to a 3-1 Premier League win over a dogged West Ham United side at Anfield on Sunday, deftly steering home a volley on the hour mark.

The visitors got off to a flying start when Tomas Soucek forced a brilliant save from Alisson with a downward header in the seventh minute, and two minutes later Michail Antonio headed a Soucek cross wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the Hammers were left to rue those early misses when Mohamed Salah was felled by Nayef Aguerd in the 15th minute for a stonewall penalty, and the Egyptian attacker stepped up to smash home the resulting spot kick to give Liverpool the lead.

That kick-started the home side, but West Ham still managed to level before the break when Jarrod Bowen dived at the feet of Virgil van Dijk to score with a superb low header for his fourth goal of the season.

ALSO READ: Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win

The goal was eerily similar to the James Ward-Prowse strike that put it ahead against Manchester City a week ago, but once again it wasn’t enough to get it anything from the game.

After spurning a number of decent chances, Nunez finally got on the scoresheet when he latched on to a beautiful lofted pass from Alexis Mac Allister, much to the delight of the Anfield crowd.

That goal took the wind out of the Hammers’ sails and substitute Diogo Jota was able to hook home a third goal from Virgil van Dijk’s knockdown in the 85th minute, four minutes after coming off the bench.

The win leaves Liverpool in second spot in the table on 16 points, two behind leader Manchester City, while West Ham is seventh on 10 points.

De Zerbi’s double substitution leads Brighton to 3-1 win over Bournemouth with Mitoma brace

Roberto De Zerbi’s inspired double substitution helped Brighton come from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Seagulls trailed to Dominic Solanke’s opportunist strike but went in level at the interval thanks to Milos Kerkez’s own-goal.

Brighton coach De Zerbi, who had made nine changes to his starting lineup from Thursday’s Europe League defeat by AEK Athens, sent on Ansu Fati and Kaoru Mitoma at halftime.

And the pair had an instant impact, combining for an exquisite goal just 15 seconds into the second half, with Mitoma applying the finishing touch.

Japan winger Mitoma then wrapped up the victory with a late header to leave the Cherries still winless from their first six league matches.

High-flying Brighton is third — three points behind leader Manchester City — with five wins in six games.

(with inputs from AP)