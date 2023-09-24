Ten Hag sees Burnley win as turning point in Manchester United season

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United’s 1-0 win at Burnley can prove a turning point in a troubled season as Bruno Fernandes’ stunning strike snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

The United captain produced a match-winning moment of quality when he connected sweetly on the volley from Jonny Evans’ long pass just before half-time.

Victory hauls the Red Devils up to eighth in the Premier League table and eases the mounting pressure on manager Ten Hag.

“This is only one win but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight - a real good spirit in the dressing room,” said Ten Hag.

“What we have seen is when you have to defend with 11 and do it together, it is very difficult to play against this Manchester United.”

Zeki Amdouni hit the post for Burnley and forced the under-fire Andre Onana into a fine save in the first-half, but the Clarets remain without a win on their return to the Premier League and sink to the bottom of the table.

“We’re very calm. We knew we had a very tough start in terms of the fixtures,” said Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

“The start is difficult in terms of results but hopeful. I don’t see any reason to think this team lacks character or margin to grow.”

United goalkeeper Onana took responsibility for his side’s 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek after a howler from the Cameroonian gifted the German giants the opening goal.

Onana got a much-needed confidence boost when he flew across his goal to prevent Amdouni’s header giving Burnley the lead.

Amdouni came even closer moments later when he struck the inside of the post after a flowing Burnley move cut through the United defence.

Under the tutelage of former Manchester City captain Kompany, the Clarets play a very different brand of football to the physical side that survived six seasons in the top flight under Sean Dyche between 2016 and 2022.

However, it has only one point to show for its opening five games and a soft touch at set-pieces was nearly exploited by United.

Evans took advantage of some slack marking to head in Sergio Reguilon’s corner, but Burnley was handed a reprieve by Rasmus Hojlund standing in an offside position in front of Trafford.

United had been guilty of being too pedestrian in its build-up until Fernandes’ bolt out of the blue eased Ten Hag’s half-time team talk.

The Portuguese midfielder hit Evans’ long cross-field pass flush on the volley and arrowed the ball into the bottom corner.

Chances were scarce at both ends in the second-half.

But the three points were all that mattered for United to lift the gloom over Old Trafford and held oit ut for a gritty win that could be the spark to turn its season around.