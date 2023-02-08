Football

Al Hilal players receive $266,500 each from Saudi prince for reaching Club World Cup final

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of the Kingdom Holding Co , is a big supporter of the Saudi club and announced that he will gift the players a similar amount if they also manage to win the final on Saturday.

Reuters
08 February, 2023 18:11 IST
08 February, 2023 18:11 IST
Al Hilal’s Salem Aldawsari celebrates scoring his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match against Flamengo.

Al Hilal’s Salem Aldawsari celebrates scoring his side’s second goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal match against Flamengo. | Photo Credit: AP

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of the Kingdom Holding Co , is a big supporter of the Saudi club and announced that he will gift the players a similar amount if they also manage to win the final on Saturday.

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal will award a one million riyals ($266,500) bonus to each player from Al Hilal for the 3-2 win over South American champion Flamengo on Tuesday that sent them to the Club World Cup final.

Prince Alwaleed, chairman of the Kingdom Holding Co , is a big supporter of the Saudi club and announced on social media that he will gift the players a similar amount if they also manage to win the final on Saturday.

In addition, Saudi sports channel SSC reported that each player will get 500,000 riyals from the country’s minister of sports for the Flamengo victory.

The final will be played against the winner of the other semifinal between Spain’s Real Madrid and Egypt’s Al Ahly on Wednesday.

It’s the first time a Saudi team has reached the Club World Cup final and has been celebrated by the country’s government as another competitive achievement following its national team’s World Cup win against Argentina in November.

Also Read
English club sorry for making a signing that caused backlash

“The win is a tangible confirmation of the great distinction that Saudi sports has experienced recently,” Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz al-Faisal said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Al Hilal won thanks to two penalties from Salem Al Dawsari and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto in a second half in which Flamengo was playing with 10 men after midfielder Gerson was sent off in first-half stoppage time.

Flamengo manager Vitor Pereira blamed the loss on the officiating.

“We were ready to play Al Hilal but were not ready for a refereeing that was not up to the standards of the competition,” Pereira told a news conference in Tangier on Tuesday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us