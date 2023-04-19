Football

Al Nassr loses to Al Hilal as Ronaldo’s side falls in Saudi Pro League title race

Saudi Pro League: Odeon Ighalo fired a brace for Hilal as Al Nassr dropped points for the second consecutive game.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 19 April, 2023 03:27 IST
Al Nassr started its tenure under new head coach Dinko Jelicic with a loss.

Al Nassr started its tenure under new head coach Dinko Jelicic with a loss. | Photo Credit: AFP

Al Nassr lost 0-2 to Al Hilal in Riyadh on Tuesday to give leagu leader Al Ittihad a chance to extend its advantage to six points in the the Saudi Pro League.

HIGHLIGHTS - AL NASSR 0-2 AL HILAL

Taking the field for the first time under new head coach Dinko Jelicic, Al Nassr lacked cohesion and made sloppy errors which ultimately proved costly.

Al Hilal broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute as Odion Ighalo converted from the spot. The Nigerian striker had earned the penalty for the side as well, after his bicycle kick from close-range hit Luiz Gustavo’s arm.

In the 61st minute, Michael Delgado was tripped by Jaloliddin Masharipov which secured the second penalty for Al Hilal. Ighalo again stepped up to fire his 18th goal of the season in the Saudi league.

15 minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on an aerial ball sent into the box and struck a right-footed shot into the net only to find it disallowed for offside.

Al Nassr’s hopes were quashed a second time in the 83rd minute a penalty awarded to the side was reversed by the VAR.

